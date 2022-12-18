ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Eleven Warriors

Five-Star Defensive End Damon Wilson Picks Georgia Over Ohio State, Signs With Bulldogs As Part of Their 2023 Class

Ohio State fell short in its pursuit of Damon Wilson as the five-star defensive end signed with Georgia on Wednesday. Wilson is the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive end in the 2023 class and would have been Ohio State's highest-rated prospect for this cycle. With the Venice, Flordia, native choosing Georgia, the Buckeyes are left with only one five-star recruit in the class in Brandon Inniss, who ranks No. 29 overall and is the No. 4 wide receiver.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Giant panda picks 2022 Peach Bowl winner

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Yang Yang, a 25-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta made his pick for the winner of the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Zookeepers filled two boxes with bamboo, a panda's favorite food. One box featured the Ohio State logo, and the other represented Georgia. Unfortunately...
COLUMBUS, OH
95.3 The Bear

Justice Haynes is Officially Part of the Program

On Wednesday, 5-star running back Justice Haynes of Buford, Ga. signed his letter of intent to come and play for the Crimson Tide. Haynes is listed as the No. 3 running back prospect in the country by 247 Composite. Haynes has been very vocal and adamant about his commitment to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
11Alive

Zoo Atlanta panda predicts Peach Bowl winner

ATLANTA — Next week the Bulldogs will take on Ohio State in a highly anticipated New Year's Eve bowl game - and Zoo Atlanta's famed panda is already making his pick. Yang Yang, Zoo Atlanta's 25-year-old male panda, made his Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl prediction Tuesday. He's one of four giant pandas found at zoos in the U.S.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans

The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team stun USF Bulls in thrilling 88-86 OT comeback win

The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team spent all of the early 22/23 season near the East Coast. On Tuesday, the timezone changed along with the challenge ahead of themselves, playing two games in two days against a slate of tough opponents. Up first in the San Diego Invitational was the USF Bulls. Although unranked, the Buckeyes fought a tough Bulls side and picked up the 88-86 overtime win on a big three by guard Taylor Mikesell.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

From Prussia to Peachtree

When the Civil War ended in 1865, life, as you can imagine, did not just magically return to normal. There was no “normal.” Chaos was the order of the day and the State of Georgia had been particularly hard hit. Its politics was scattered, the economy was in shambles and in June of 1865 the United States Government created the Military Department of Georgia in an attempt to bring order to the rapidly declining state.
ATLANTA, GA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus

If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
COLUMBUS, OH
WJBF

More than 100 reported sextortion victims in Georgia, according to Atlanta FBI

GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of reported sextortion victims is up to 114 in Georgia in 2022. According to authorities, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors over the past year. Law enforcement states that these reports have resulted […]
GEORGIA STATE
