Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Eleven Warriors
Five-Star Defensive End Damon Wilson Picks Georgia Over Ohio State, Signs With Bulldogs As Part of Their 2023 Class
Ohio State fell short in its pursuit of Damon Wilson as the five-star defensive end signed with Georgia on Wednesday. Wilson is the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive end in the 2023 class and would have been Ohio State's highest-rated prospect for this cycle. With the Venice, Flordia, native choosing Georgia, the Buckeyes are left with only one five-star recruit in the class in Brandon Inniss, who ranks No. 29 overall and is the No. 4 wide receiver.
dawgnation.com
No easing into Georgia football culture for early signees, it’s not supposed to be easy
ATHENS — There’s no easy way into the Georgia football program, and that’s probably why relatively few end up wanting out. After all, the more you invest in something, the harder it is to abandon it. It’s an important concept to consider with early signing day arriving...
2023 Georgia DT Kayden McDonald Signs With Ohio State
The Buckeyes just secured a signature from one of the nation's most dominant defensive linemen.
cwcolumbus.com
Giant panda picks 2022 Peach Bowl winner
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Yang Yang, a 25-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta made his pick for the winner of the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Zookeepers filled two boxes with bamboo, a panda's favorite food. One box featured the Ohio State logo, and the other represented Georgia. Unfortunately...
Justice Haynes is Officially Part of the Program
On Wednesday, 5-star running back Justice Haynes of Buford, Ga. signed his letter of intent to come and play for the Crimson Tide. Haynes is listed as the No. 3 running back prospect in the country by 247 Composite. Haynes has been very vocal and adamant about his commitment to...
Zoo Atlanta panda predicts Peach Bowl winner
ATLANTA — Next week the Bulldogs will take on Ohio State in a highly anticipated New Year's Eve bowl game - and Zoo Atlanta's famed panda is already making his pick. Yang Yang, Zoo Atlanta's 25-year-old male panda, made his Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl prediction Tuesday. He's one of four giant pandas found at zoos in the U.S.
The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans
The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
landgrantholyland.com
No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team stun USF Bulls in thrilling 88-86 OT comeback win
The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team spent all of the early 22/23 season near the East Coast. On Tuesday, the timezone changed along with the challenge ahead of themselves, playing two games in two days against a slate of tough opponents. Up first in the San Diego Invitational was the USF Bulls. Although unranked, the Buckeyes fought a tough Bulls side and picked up the 88-86 overtime win on a big three by guard Taylor Mikesell.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Ohio State Football Player Announces He's Been Diagnosed With Bone Cancer
Saddening news has just surfaced out of Columbus tonight. Avery Henry, a freshman offensive lineman at Ohio State, announced on twitter this Monday that he's been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. A former three-star recruit in the Buckeyes' 2022 class, Henry was ...
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
saportareport.com
From Prussia to Peachtree
When the Civil War ended in 1865, life, as you can imagine, did not just magically return to normal. There was no “normal.” Chaos was the order of the day and the State of Georgia had been particularly hard hit. Its politics was scattered, the economy was in shambles and in June of 1865 the United States Government created the Military Department of Georgia in an attempt to bring order to the rapidly declining state.
3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus
If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
More than 100 reported sextortion victims in Georgia, according to Atlanta FBI
GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of reported sextortion victims is up to 114 in Georgia in 2022. According to authorities, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors over the past year. Law enforcement states that these reports have resulted […]
Will an intense late-week storm bring a white Christmas to central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air arriving at the end of the week likely ensures a white Christmas in central Ohio and virtually all of the Buckeye State. Frigid air will interact with a disturbance diving south across West into the southern Plains. An intensifying low-pressure system will move through the Ohio […]
Missing Georgian 11 Year Old May Be in Texas With Adult Male
An 11-year-old left her home in Georgia Tuesday night after packing her backpack and leaving out of the back door without her family's knowledge. The family of R'Kayla Briggs believes that the 11-year-old is with an adult man and that she had been planning to leave with him for some time.
FanSided
301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6