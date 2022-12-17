Firefighters had a busy Friday and Saturday last week, responding to three structure fires in under 36 hours, including a house that was built in the 1860’s. The first fire Saturday morning was a fourplex, located just east of the Logan Tabernacle. The fire department was dispatched around 4 a.m., but firefighters said they had control over the fire by 9 a.m. Residents of the home are safe and accounted for, though some of them were woken up during the fire. One of these residents is Raymond Spanier. Spanier was asleep in the basement of the unit when a police officer knocked on his door.

