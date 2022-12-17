Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Two engines used to extinguish vehicle fire in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Water from two fire engines was used Tuesday morning to extinguish a vehicle fire in Weber County. Members of the Weber Fire District were dispatched to the vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, a white Ford...
kjzz.com
Estimated $2 million or more in fire damage to cabin in Nordic Valley
NORDIC VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said a cabin is a total loss after a fire in Weber County. They estimated $2 million in damages from the fire, which remains under investigation. The Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, and South Ogden City Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
KSLTV
UDOT crews struggle to keep Logan Canyon clear during arctic storm
LOGAN, Utah — Snow drifts up to five feet deep and overall low visibility are blamed for closures in Logan Canyon for most of Wednesday. Crews from the Utah Department of Transportation and state troopers worked in challenging conditions to keep the area safe. UDOT crews were able to...
KSLTV
Weber County home ‘a total loss’ after fire
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A home in Weber County is a total loss after it went up in flames Tuesday. The fire erupted at a home on Shady Lane. When crews from the Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire Department and South Ogden City Fire Department arrived on scene, the home was heavily involved.
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
Gephardt Daily
Collision in Roy delays morning traffic
ROY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rush hour traffic was delayed in Roy on Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Roy City Fire and Roy City Police responded to the scene, at 2200 West and 5600 South, and closed the westbound traffic lane. “An eastbound vehicle was...
KSLTV
Five railroad cars derail in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Several train cars derailed in a Union Pacific rail yard in Ogden Tuesday morning. The five cars popped off the tracks as the train pulled into the yard at approximately 11:30 a.m. It happened under the bridge where 20th and 21st meet in Ogden between Wall...
upr.org
Firefighters respond to three structure fires in Logan
Firefighters had a busy Friday and Saturday last week, responding to three structure fires in under 36 hours, including a house that was built in the 1860’s. The first fire Saturday morning was a fourplex, located just east of the Logan Tabernacle. The fire department was dispatched around 4 a.m., but firefighters said they had control over the fire by 9 a.m. Residents of the home are safe and accounted for, though some of them were woken up during the fire. One of these residents is Raymond Spanier. Spanier was asleep in the basement of the unit when a police officer knocked on his door.
KSLTV
Wyoming residents bracing for temps as extreme as -35
EVANSTON, Wyo. — There’s a certain badge of honor when you live or work in Evanston, Wyoming in the winter. “The cold doesn’t bug me,” Jared Briggs said with a laugh. “I don’t know how people in St. George do it, honestly. That’s way hot. It’s too hot.”
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
Ogden residents experience sticker shock with heating prices rising 2-4x
When the temperatures drop, you should typically expect your gas prices to go up. But for some Ogden families, the bill came as a shock when it was hundreds more than anticipated.
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
KSLTV
Logan warming center opens just in time for near-zero temperatures Monday
LOGAN, Utah — Just as the Cache Valley is experiencing an especially cold December, a nonprofit geared up to help people who need help surviving a cold overnight. It’s fortuitous that the Willam A. Burnard Warming Center opened in time for this week’s extremely cold temperatures. Organizers...
Teen dies after car careens into Bear River in northern Utah
A 17-year-old male was found dead Friday after the car he was driving left the roadway and overturned into the Bear River in northern Utah’s Box Elder County. First responders found the deceased teenager inside the vehicle, which was upside down in the river, at about 3:15 p.m. near 4000 West 3600 North in Corinne, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation details that the driver was heading southbound on 4000 West, failed to turn at a T intersection at 3600 North, and drove off the roadway into the river. Dense fog was reported in the area, which the sheriff’s office said likely contributed to the incident.
kvnutalk
Two vehicle crash in south Logan shuts down portion of US-89/91 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash in southern Logan, Friday afternoon. The accident occurred near 1100 S. US-89/91 and shut down a portion of the highway for about 30 minutes. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said a white Hyundai Sonata was northbound, in...
kvnutalk
Logan man sentenced for gun incident outside logan high school – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 37-year-old Logan man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to threatening a teenage girl with a gun, when the teen had attempted to steal a family member’s bike. The incident occurred outside Logan High School last year and resulted in the campus being placed on a temporary lockdown.
kjzz.com
Driver impaled by guardrail on US 89 saved by good Samaritans, first responders
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A female driver was nearly cut in half during a gruesome car crash in Farmington Tuesday morning. Officials said the crash happened on US 89 when the driver slid into a guardrail. The guardrail impaled her car and the lower part of driver’s body.
Gephardt Daily
Roy man charged with felony abuse of infant
ROY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County Jail Saturday afternoon after police found evidence he had struck a 3-month-old boy, leaving the infant with a goose-egg bruise on the side of his head. The 33-year-old man, whose name Gephardt...
KSLTV
Man accused of kidnapping and violating no-contact order arrested for 4th time
SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man in Salt Lake Tuesday, wanted on a felony arrest warrant, after three previous domestic violence arrests or violations of a no-contact order against the same victim, all since October. Tony Ngoy Bokomba was previously arrested on consecutive days in October on...
