Maine State

WMTW

Maine's Christmas storm to bring high winds, could cause widespread outages

MAINE — Heavy rain, wicked winds, and the threat of flooding are heading toward Maine in a powerful storm ahead of Christmas. The storm arrives in New England on Thursday night. Snow amounts for our mountain and foothill communities has gone up significantly. Expect very slippery snow covered roads overnight into Friday morning.
WMTW

Travel impacts in Maine have already started ahead of the storm

PORTLAND, Maine — A powerful storm is headed for Maine Thursday night and Friday, but the storm was already causing problems Thursday morning for people traveling. The Portland International Jetport said at 8 a.m. Thursday that due to weather conditions in other parts of the country, one flight on Thursday had already been canceled and six more on Friday. That total was expected to rise.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

'Grinch' storm to bring flooding, wicked wind to Maine

MAINE — A powerful storm hits Maine on Friday bringing heavy rain, high winds, and the threat of flooding across the state. The 'Grinch' storm arrives in New England on Thursday night. It begins as wet, heavy snow in the mountains 1-3" of accumulation possible in the foothills, 3-6" north and mountains before changing to rain Friday. Elsewhere, all rain is expected with 1-3" of rainfall possible by late Friday night.
92 Moose

Stir Crazy Boys Sent Outside During a Maine Blizzard in Only Underwear

The recent storm reminded me of a blizzard that kicked off 2022. When it's a blizzard and you've been cooped up inside all day - at some point, something's gotta give. The day was filled with games, TV, cookies, and brownies, and then - restlessness! You can always give in to the want for screens. But we were really trying to not do screens. We're talking about a 16-year-old girl and two 13-year-old boys. The 16-year-old drives and is pretty much living her best life.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Big rain, big wind, big problems for Maine on Friday

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews have finally worked through all the outages from the weekend snowstorm. However, just as the last lights turn back on, another powerful storm will come blasting into Maine and threaten the power grid once again, just two days before Christmas. A mid-level bowling ball will...
Q106.5

If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?

We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
WMTW

Powerful 'Grinch' storm to hit Maine Friday

Maine — A powerful storm is expected to impact New England later this week. Mainly rain this time but snow and ice are possible at the beginning and end of the storm as well. High winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns. If current projections pan out, it would ruin the chance for a white Christmas for many.
WMTW

Maine seeks to return unclaimed property to Santa, Rudolph, Jack Frost, more

AUGUSTA, Maine — The state of Maine could be holding some of your valuable property and they want to return it to you this holiday season. Maine Treasurer Henry Beck says the state is holding over $304 million in unclaimed property from over five million accounts. Some of the names of people who have unclaimed property include Rudolph, Santa, Frosty, Emmanuel, Sabbath, Judah, Imani and Cantor. Others include Peace, Joy, Love, Jack Frost, Claus, Noel and Holiday.
WMTW

Calm cold days ahead of Friday's powerful storm

MAINE — Cool, breezy conditions continue Tuesday afternoon with temperatures topping out in the 30s. Clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the lower 20s and teens. A high-pressure system will be over New England on Wednesday allowing for ample sunshine and highs in the mid-30s. More and more clouds then roll in on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s.
97.5 WOKQ

This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter

Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
BROWNVILLE, ME
B98.5

Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow

Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
WMUR.com

Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
newscentermaine.com

Parts of Maine got more than two feet of snow from the Nor'easter

MAINE, USA — A Nor'easter pummeled New England this weekend and brought heavy snow to some, while others received almost no snowfall. Temperatures with this system were pretty warm for snowfall overall. Most in the state were right at or below freezing as the storm passed through. This made for a slushy and pasty snow.
