VTrans preparing for icy roads, high winds, power outages
There's a high wind warning and flood watch in place for much of Vermont, New York and New Hampshire.
Maine's Christmas storm to bring high winds, could cause widespread outages
MAINE — Heavy rain, wicked winds, and the threat of flooding are heading toward Maine in a powerful storm ahead of Christmas. The storm arrives in New England on Thursday night. Snow amounts for our mountain and foothill communities has gone up significantly. Expect very slippery snow covered roads overnight into Friday morning.
Travel impacts in Maine have already started ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — A powerful storm is headed for Maine Thursday night and Friday, but the storm was already causing problems Thursday morning for people traveling. The Portland International Jetport said at 8 a.m. Thursday that due to weather conditions in other parts of the country, one flight on Thursday had already been canceled and six more on Friday. That total was expected to rise.
'Grinch' storm to bring flooding, wicked wind to Maine
MAINE — A powerful storm hits Maine on Friday bringing heavy rain, high winds, and the threat of flooding across the state. The 'Grinch' storm arrives in New England on Thursday night. It begins as wet, heavy snow in the mountains 1-3" of accumulation possible in the foothills, 3-6" north and mountains before changing to rain Friday. Elsewhere, all rain is expected with 1-3" of rainfall possible by late Friday night.
Stir Crazy Boys Sent Outside During a Maine Blizzard in Only Underwear
The recent storm reminded me of a blizzard that kicked off 2022. When it's a blizzard and you've been cooped up inside all day - at some point, something's gotta give. The day was filled with games, TV, cookies, and brownies, and then - restlessness! You can always give in to the want for screens. But we were really trying to not do screens. We're talking about a 16-year-old girl and two 13-year-old boys. The 16-year-old drives and is pretty much living her best life.
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Thursday, December 22, 2022. 6:30 am.
Big rain, big wind, big problems for Maine on Friday
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews have finally worked through all the outages from the weekend snowstorm. However, just as the last lights turn back on, another powerful storm will come blasting into Maine and threaten the power grid once again, just two days before Christmas. A mid-level bowling ball will...
Pre-Christmas Eve storm to bring wind, power outages, and heavy rain to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Nice weather continues Tuesday, and will remain in place through Thursday. The late week “Grinch Storm” looks to bring big impacts to Maine on Friday, with power outages, damaging winds, and flooding likely. Much colder air then moves in for Christmas weekend. Tuesday will bring sunny...
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
The Number of Earthquakes Maine Had in 2022 Might Surprise You
As the world nears the end of a tumultuous 2022, it turns out it was even shakier in Maine than you may have realized. Despite being known mainly for ice and snow, it turns out Vacationland experienced a mind-rattling number of earthquakes this year. According to the state’s official website,...
Traveling for Christmas? Here's what to expect in Maine ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday rush is on, and this year, the forecast is not in our favor. The busiest holiday travel days are the Wednesday and Friday before Christmas. Approximately 3,000 people will come through TSA each day before Christmas at the Portland International Jetport. Paul Bradbury, the...
Powerful 'Grinch' storm to hit Maine Friday
Maine — A powerful storm is expected to impact New England later this week. Mainly rain this time but snow and ice are possible at the beginning and end of the storm as well. High winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns. If current projections pan out, it would ruin the chance for a white Christmas for many.
Maine seeks to return unclaimed property to Santa, Rudolph, Jack Frost, more
AUGUSTA, Maine — The state of Maine could be holding some of your valuable property and they want to return it to you this holiday season. Maine Treasurer Henry Beck says the state is holding over $304 million in unclaimed property from over five million accounts. Some of the names of people who have unclaimed property include Rudolph, Santa, Frosty, Emmanuel, Sabbath, Judah, Imani and Cantor. Others include Peace, Joy, Love, Jack Frost, Claus, Noel and Holiday.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
Calm cold days ahead of Friday's powerful storm
MAINE — Cool, breezy conditions continue Tuesday afternoon with temperatures topping out in the 30s. Clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the lower 20s and teens. A high-pressure system will be over New England on Wednesday allowing for ample sunshine and highs in the mid-30s. More and more clouds then roll in on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s.
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight.
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
Parts of Maine got more than two feet of snow from the Nor'easter
MAINE, USA — A Nor'easter pummeled New England this weekend and brought heavy snow to some, while others received almost no snowfall. Temperatures with this system were pretty warm for snowfall overall. Most in the state were right at or below freezing as the storm passed through. This made for a slushy and pasty snow.
