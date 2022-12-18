Read full article on original website
Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 men dead at Phoenix business
PHOENIX — Two men were left dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a Phoenix business on Wednesday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived they found store employee Shane Kroll, 30, with gunshot wounds and the...
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after holding gun against own head during standoff in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after holding a gun against his head during an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with three occupants near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 8:45 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The...
Police: 2 dead after suspect shoots convenience store worker then himself in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police said a convenience store employee and a suspected shooter are dead after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Wednesday evening. Phoenix police said when officers arrived at the store; the shooting suspect had already left the scene. Authorities said witnesses told officers the...
KTAR.com
Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police Wednesday morning in Phoenix, authorities said. The incident occurred near 43rd and Southern avenues in the Laveen neighborhood, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police issued an alert on social media around 9:15 a.m. about an...
KTAR.com
Suspect taken into custody after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police Wednesday morning in Phoenix, authorities said. The incident occurred near 47th Avenue and Vineyard Road in the Laveen neighborhood, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Officers attempted a traffic stop when the...
AZFamily
Gas station employee, suspect dead after alleged murder-suicide in Phoenix
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
KTAR.com
Driver allegedly lies to police after winding up in Chandler lake
PHOENIX — A driver suspected of being impaired wound up in a Chandler lake early Thursday and allegedly lied to police about what happened, authorities said. Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle crash into a neighborhood lake near Ray and Dobson roads around 2 a.m., the Chandler Police Department said.
AZFamily
Teen kidnapped in home invasion, shooting that left man wounded in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix early Monday morning. A man at the home was also shot during the incident. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue...
Police involved in shooting near 43rd and Southern avenues in Phoenix
Phoenix police officers were reportedly involved in a shooting near 43rd and Southern avenues Wednesday morning.
ABC 15 News
Deadly shooting under investigation in neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in west Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of shots fired before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the roadway who...
Police investigating Indigenous people getting 'recruited' to check into Phoenix rehab centers
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Indigenous residents in Northern Arizona are allegedly being targeted by people trying to take them to behavioral health centers in the Phoenix area, police say. Sgt. Rowland Dash with the Navajo Police Department said he's never seen anything like this before. The situation came to...
Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona
PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
KTAR.com
Car chase south of Phoenix on I-10 ends with vehicle rollover
PHOENIX — A car chase of a possibly stolen vehicle ended in a rollover wreck Wednesday morning south of Phoenix, authorities said. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver of the vehicle would not pull over after troopers initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 10 at milepost 219, south of Eloy.
Child hospitalized after drowning incident in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A child was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a drowning incident in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the drowning report around 3:20 p.m. near 40th Street and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. A child, whose gender and age was not made...
AZFamily
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
Arrest made in deadly shooting at Phoenix house party in May
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party that happened in May. Six teenagers were shot at a house on May 29 in the area of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road, according to police. Luis Torres, 18, was killed in the shooting.
KTAR.com
Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa
PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
AZFamily
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
KTAR.com
El Mirage police make 21 arrests in drug investigation
PHOENIX — Nearly two dozen people were arrested on Tuesday in El Mirage following a five-month drug and firearm investigation, authorities said. The investigation into four properties on the same street near Thompson Ranch Road and the U.S. 60 began in July, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
VIDEO: Pursuit ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix
A pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle south of the Valley ended in a rollover collision early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they started pursuing the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande around 7 a.m. At some point, the pursuit turned around and headed westbound.
