ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR News

Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 men dead at Phoenix business

PHOENIX — Two men were left dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a Phoenix business on Wednesday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived they found store employee Shane Kroll, 30, with gunshot wounds and the...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police Wednesday morning in Phoenix, authorities said. The incident occurred near 43rd and Southern avenues in the Laveen neighborhood, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police issued an alert on social media around 9:15 a.m. about an...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect taken into custody after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police Wednesday morning in Phoenix, authorities said. The incident occurred near 47th Avenue and Vineyard Road in the Laveen neighborhood, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Officers attempted a traffic stop when the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gas station employee, suspect dead after alleged murder-suicide in Phoenix

Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Driver allegedly lies to police after winding up in Chandler lake

PHOENIX — A driver suspected of being impaired wound up in a Chandler lake early Thursday and allegedly lied to police about what happened, authorities said. Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle crash into a neighborhood lake near Ray and Dobson roads around 2 a.m., the Chandler Police Department said.
CHANDLER, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona

PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Car chase south of Phoenix on I-10 ends with vehicle rollover

PHOENIX — A car chase of a possibly stolen vehicle ended in a rollover wreck Wednesday morning south of Phoenix, authorities said. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver of the vehicle would not pull over after troopers initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 10 at milepost 219, south of Eloy.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Child hospitalized after drowning incident in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A child was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a drowning incident in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the drowning report around 3:20 p.m. near 40th Street and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. A child, whose gender and age was not made...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria

Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

El Mirage police make 21 arrests in drug investigation

PHOENIX — Nearly two dozen people were arrested on Tuesday in El Mirage following a five-month drug and firearm investigation, authorities said. The investigation into four properties on the same street near Thompson Ranch Road and the U.S. 60 began in July, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
ABC 15 News

VIDEO: Pursuit ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix

A pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle south of the Valley ended in a rollover collision early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they started pursuing the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande around 7 a.m. At some point, the pursuit turned around and headed westbound.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy