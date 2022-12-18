Playing a big role in pulling off the biggest comeback in NFL history helped Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins win an award this week. Cousins had a hand in the Vikings digging themselves a 33-0 hole in the first half by throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown, but he made up for it in the second half. Cousins went 28-of-42 for 417 yards and four touchdowns after halftime and the Vikings stormed back to beat the Colts 39-36.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO