Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
NBC Sports
NFL Network suspends Willie McGinest pending investigation of criminal charges
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the...
NBC Sports
Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake
The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
NBC Sports
Justin Fields on Ndamukong Suh hit: Too many times I’ve slid and been hit and don’t get flags
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s...
NBC Sports
Report: Ryan Tannehill “very likely” out for the season
The Titans expect to play the rest of the season without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports. Kuharsky said it’s “very likely” Tannehill will not return until next season because of a right ankle injury expected to require surgery to repair. Tannehill originally injured...
NBC Sports
Eagles escaped disaster but must be more careful with Hurts
It looks like they escaped disaster this time. Next time, they might not be so lucky. The Eagles have been pushing their luck all year with Jalen Hurts. Too many carries, too many hits. Hurts has 156 official rushing attempts this year, 3rd-most in NFL history behind Lamar Jackson’s 176...
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
NBC Sports
Will Mac Jones start at QB rest of season? Here is Belichick's response
The New England Patriots' 2022 season isn't over yet, despite a gut-wrenching loss in Week 15 to the Las Vegas Raiders that will be shown on NFL highlight reels for a long, long time. The Patriots still control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. There's plenty more to...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers trashed report based entirely on on-the-record quotes from teammates
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during...
NBC Sports
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back who scored perhaps the greatest touchdown in NFL history, has died at the age of 72. Harris died just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception,” his game-winning touchdown that propelled the 1970s Steelers to the first of their postseason victories, which is widely regarded as one of the signature plays in the history of the National Football League.
NBC Sports
Kirk Cousins is the NFC offensive player of the week
Playing a big role in pulling off the biggest comeback in NFL history helped Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins win an award this week. Cousins had a hand in the Vikings digging themselves a 33-0 hole in the first half by throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown, but he made up for it in the second half. Cousins went 28-of-42 for 417 yards and four touchdowns after halftime and the Vikings stormed back to beat the Colts 39-36.
NBC Sports
Josh Allen limited in Tuesday practice
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not missed time with the right elbow injury he suffered back in the Week Nine loss to the Jets. But on Tuesday, he was listed as a limited participant in practice due to the elbow issue for the first time in several weeks. Allen threw...
NBC Sports
T.J. Watt made Pro Bowl after missing seven games, Eddie Jackson missed two and was off the ballot
Bears safety Eddie Jackson is out for the season with a foot injury and wouldn’t be able to participate even if he made the Pro Bowl, but Jackson isn’t happy about his snub — especially compared to Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who has missed more time than Jackson but still made the AFC Pro Bowl roster.
NBC Sports
49ers struggling to keep up with Purdy jersey demand
If you're feeling disheartened in the search for a Brock Purdy jersey, keep the faith, Faithful. The rookie quarterback is quite popular these days, and his No. 13 jersey is selling out faster than the 49ers can make them. "Demand’s sky-high,” Umesh Johari, 49ers vice president of business strategy and...
NBC Sports
Ravens add Tyler Huntley to Wednesday injury report
Lamar Jackson already appears unlikely to be back this week when the Ravens take on the Falcons, as he’s missed the first two days of practice. But Baltimore also has an injury concern with its backup quarterback. The Ravens added Tyler Huntley to their Wednesday practice report with a...
NBC Sports
Betting odds suddenly shift toward Cowboys beating Eagles, Mahomes beating Hurts for MVP
Officially, there’s no news about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. But the betting markets perceive that something is up. The point spread for Saturday’s Eagles-Cowboys game suddenly shifted toward the Cowboys today, with some books seeing shifts by as much as 3.5 points in the Cowboys’ direction. A sudden movement that big usually only happens when a team loses its starting quarterback to an injury.
NBC Sports
Eagles injury report: Updates on Hurts and the safety position
While the Eagles are publicly holding out hope that Jalen Hurts will be able to play on Saturday afternoon in Dallas, he was a non-participant on the first injury report of the week. Hurts is dealing with a right (throwing) shoulder sprain so it could be Gardner Minshew starting on...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes does some of his most amazing work while in “panic mode”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made another amazing play on Sunday, with a cross-field throw to tight end Travis Kelce that looked like a hook shot in basketball. I spoke to Mahomes after the game by phone. I asked him if he ever amazes himself with what he does and how he does it.
NBC Sports
Nick Sirianni: Gardner Minshew to start against Cowboys
Get ready, Dallas — Minshew Mania is officially coming to town. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Thursday that starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for Week 16 and backup Gardner Minshew will be behind center against the Cowboys. “Gardner will be our guy and Gardner will be...
Comments / 0