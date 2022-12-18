ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevie Nicks Didn’t Want to ‘Alienate’ Her Friends Just So She Could Be Famous

By Sheiresa Ngo
Friendships are important to Stevie Nicks . However, her tour schedule sometimes gets in the way of her ability to spend time with her close friends. Here’s what the Fleetwood Mac singer once said about not “alienating” her friends.

Stevie Nicks’ friends say she is ‘loyal’

Stevie Nicks | Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks’ friends have nothing but good things to say about her. They describe her as loyal. Another friend says she is not a “catty” woman.

“When I visit, we build a fire, put music on, talk and laugh,” Rebecca Thyret, a long-time friend, tells InStyle magazine (via Rockalittle.com ). “She’s a girls’ girl and very loyal.”

Another friend, The Chicks singer Natalie Maines admires the way Nicks interacts with women. “Women can be catty and competitive, and she’s not like that,” says Maines. “She doesn’t put out any vibe to fear her.”

Stevie Nicks didn’t want to ‘alienate’ her friends

RELATED : Stevie Nicks Says Her Abortion Is Why Fleetwood Mac Existed

During a 1990 interview with Us magazine, Nicks talks about her career and how it has affected her personal life. She says her friendships have been affected by her busy schedule, so she tries to set aside time to focus on her close relationships . She says fame isn’t worth losing the ones who mean most to her.

“It’s a choice, and I chose [this career],” says Nicks during her Us magazine interview. “But at the end of this year I’m taking a break. And that’s when I make my amends. I mean, I have to think about when I’m too old to be turning cartwheels and doing the splits onstage. I’m gonna want all my friends then, and I’m gonna need them. So, I’m not gonna alienate the whole world just to be very famous.”

Stevie Nicks says fame has affected her dating life

Nicks says many of her relationships have suffered because of her tour schedule. She’s usually on the go because of the nature of her job, so it’s difficult to sustain a relationship.

“I mean, everybody that I’ve ever gone with in my life—rich rock & roll stars, poor guys that didn’t have a penny, guys in completely other businesses—they finally just look at me and say, ‘I really love you, and if you were ever around, that would continue,” Nicks tells Us magazine. “But I don’t ever get to see you, and I can’t dig the way that you live. I can’t deal with the jealousy, I can’t deal with the fact that the whole world seems to be more important to you than I am,’” says Nicks (via RockaLittle.com ).

Losing relationships is what Nicks finds “the saddest.” She says it’s one part of her job she must deal with. “I’ve had many really wonderful relationships, but they always seem to end up in that bag,” Nicks continues. “That’s the saddest part for me, I think.”

