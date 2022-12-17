ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Young and the Restless’ Stars Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope Fuel Dating Rumors With Recent Vacation Photos

By Tram Anh Ton Nu
 4 days ago

The soap opera world is full of co-stars who take their on-screen romances into real life . Recently, The Young and the Restless fans have been witnessing a potential couple in actors Mark Grossman (Adam Newman) and Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra). The pair were even spotted on vacation together.

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, and Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope play love interests

Grossman and Hope have worked together a lot on Y&R. In fact, for several months this year, their characters were in a relationship. However, the two of them recently broke up, and Sally moved on to be with Adam’s brother, Nick Newman .

Still, many viewers believe this is not the end for Adam and Sally . It’s common for soap couples to go through ups and downs before getting back together, so viewers could get to see more of Grossman and Hope’s on-screen chemistry in the near future.

Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope have been fueling dating rumors

In September 2022, Grossman and Hope shared photos of themselves together on Instagram. Hope was reportedly attending a friend’s wedding and went with Grossman as her plus-one. This naturally ignited dating rumors among fans . The couple added fuel to the fire when they wore coordinated Zo olander- inspired Halloween costumes, according to Soap Dirt .

Recently, the pair’s chemistry also became more apparent when they went on a vacation to Mexico with each other. According to photos on their Instagram pages, they visited local sights and even went canoeing together.

While many followers are now speculating that the two might be an item, neither star has explicitly confirmed the dating rumors.

Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope had relationships with other soap stars

Neither Grossman nor Hope are strangers to dating fellow soap actors. Both have been involved with other people from the same line of work.

After joining Y&R in 2019, Grossman began dating Sharon Case , who plays Adam’s ex-wife Sharon Newman on the show. The two didn’t publicly confirm their relationship until 2021. Many fans believe they might have broken up because they have not posted photos together in recent months.

Meanwhile, for five years, Hope was in a relationship with Chad Duell, who plays Michael Corinthos on General Hospital. The two started dating in 2016 after meeting at a party. They even got married in October 2021, but they split less than two months after the wedding. According to Duell, the two of them were not married legally .

In October 2022, on what would have been her and Duell’s first wedding anniversary, Hope reflected on where she is in life after the breakup.

“My relationship with myself is stronger than it’s ever been, and for the first time in my life, I know that I fully, unshakably, have my own back,” she wrote. Hope also added, “This is my story, this is my one-year celebration, and though it may not be like the rest or what I imagined, I’m at peace with it, and I’m thankful for where I’m headed next.”

