‘The Challenge’: Kenny Clark Found out He’s Expecting Another Baby on His Way to the Airport

The Challenge winner Kaycee Clark and her older brother Kenny competed together during season 38’s Ride or Dies . He discovered he and his wife were expecting their second child on his way to the airport to leave for filming.

Spies, Lies, and Allies champ Kaycee Clark returned for Ride or Dies alongside her older brother, Kenny.

Following his elimination, the two appeared on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast to discuss their season together and plans to return for another season. When asked if he would compete again, Kenny admitted he wasn’t sure as he and his wife are expecting their second child.

The rookie explained he discovered they would have another baby on the way to the airport to leave for filming when his wife gave him a notebook containing a positive pregnancy test. As it’s difficult for his spouse to take care of two young kids while working, Kenny noted he might return when the children are older and if he has the support of his wife.

The San Diego native married Adriana in December 2019, where Kaycee served as his best woman, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ares, in November 2021. They are expecting their second son sometime in December 2022.

Kenny was eliminated by episode 9 of ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

The brother/sister pair are the only siblings to compete in Ride or Dies but almost didn’t get the chance as they were removed from the game during the first episode because they tested positive for COVID-19.

However, they were cleared to return by the second episode and returned as replacements for Nam Vo and Emmy Russ as the latter chose to quit the competition. Due to her connections in the house, the two remained safe for the majority of the season as pairs, only receiving one nomination for elimination as an alliance wanted to target the teams with a former winner.

However, Kaycee’s girlfriend, Nany González drew the “safe” dagger and opted to protect the sibling pair from entering The Zone.

When Kaycee and Kenny were separated by teams, she was chosen to join long-standing ally Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat’s team, relegating Kenny to Moriah Jadea’s group. Her undersized squad lost the first challenge, and the rookie found himself in elimination when he wasn’t saved at the draw. Horacio Gutiérrez sent him home, but host TJ Lavin informed Kenny that he still had a chance as long as his “ride or die” remained in the game.

Kaycee Clark has won one season of ‘The Challenge’

After winning Big Brother 20 , Kaycee made her debut on The Challenge three seasons ago for Total Madness .

She had an impressive performance that saw three daily challenge wins, an elimination victory, and a second-place finish. Kaycee returned for Double Agents and controlled most of the season as she and partner Leroy Garrett won five daily challenges together.

Fessy then threw himself into elimination to team up with her for the finals, breaking up the successful pair. However, she injured her ankle early into a leg, resulting in a fourth-place finish.

Kaycee returned for the following season, Spies, Lies, and Allies , and remained safe throughout the competition, primarily due to the six daily challenge wins. She then had to eliminate her girlfriend Nany during the finals in one of the most emotional moments in the franchise on her way to claiming the victory, alongside multi-season champ CT Tamburello, earning $403,000. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.