The US Sun

New Madalina Cojocari timeline reveals eerie details about last hours before 11-year-old girl’s mystery disappearance

A NEW timeline has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished last month. Cojocari's stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, drove to Michigan from their home in North Carolina the day after the girl disappeared on November 23, according to an arrest sheet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
CORNELIUS, NC
Complex

Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Takes Plea Deal in YSL RICO Case, Denies He ‘Told on Anybody’

Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk is the latest named in the widely criticized YSL case to be reported to have taken a plea deal. Per local reports including this one from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Quantavious Grier—a.k.a. Unfoonk—entered his negotiated guilty plea on one count of violating Georgia’s RICO act and a count of theft by reception of stolen property on Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Complex

Serving Police Officer Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Of Girlfriend In Manchester Hotel

A serving police officer is set to stand trail next year with the attempted murder of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend in a Manchester hotel. Appearing at Manchester Crown Court for a plea hearing, 27-year-old James Riley denied the charge of attempted murder during his trial earlier this week.
Complex

Virginia Rapper Who Used Capitol Riot Photo as Album Cover Receives Five-Month Prison Sentence

A Virginia man was sentenced to five months in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to four misdemeanor counts last year in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. According to WUSA, Antionne Brodnax, who goes by the rap name Bugzie the Don, took a photo of himself smoking a blunt while sitting atop an SUV seemingly during the Capitol riot. The image was later used as the album cover for his 2021 album The Capital.
VIRGINIA STATE
Complex

Man Arrested in ‘Sextortion’ Case Linked to Teen Boy’s Suicide

San Jose, California police have arrested a man in connection with the “sextortion” suicide of a 17-year-old boy in February 2022. Per NBC Bay Area, Los Angeles authorities arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Kassi of Reseda on Thursday, Dec. 15. He was later transferred to the San Jose police department, which booked him on charges of extortion and attempted disorderly conduct. According to law enforcement, Kassi posed as a teen girl online and allegedly persuaded his victim, 17-year-old Ryan Last, to share an explicit photo. When Kassi and an unnamed co-conspirator received the photo from the teen, they threatened to send it to his friends and family unless he paid them $5,000.
SAN JOSE, CA

