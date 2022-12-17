San Jose, California police have arrested a man in connection with the “sextortion” suicide of a 17-year-old boy in February 2022. Per NBC Bay Area, Los Angeles authorities arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Kassi of Reseda on Thursday, Dec. 15. He was later transferred to the San Jose police department, which booked him on charges of extortion and attempted disorderly conduct. According to law enforcement, Kassi posed as a teen girl online and allegedly persuaded his victim, 17-year-old Ryan Last, to share an explicit photo. When Kassi and an unnamed co-conspirator received the photo from the teen, they threatened to send it to his friends and family unless he paid them $5,000.

