ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Max Fullen of Petal passes away

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Max Fullen after he passed away over the weekend. Max was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, and WDAM covered his journey last year once he returned home from the hospital. Mayor Tony Ducker...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman wanted on a warrant for embezzlement in Hattiesburg has turned herself in. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Aniaya Butler, of Hattiesburg, turned herself in to authorities. She has been charged with embezzlement by an agent/officer/trustee of a company for a sum greater than $1,000, and she has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Temporary restraining order filed against Hattiesburg VFW post

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 on Mobile Street. This comes after two recent shootings after events held at the venue. Pine Belt News reported leaders approved the action on Monday, December 19. According to the order, the VFW must not make […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

5-Legged Calf!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD seeking 3 suspects on active warrants

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking three people on active arrest warrants. These suspects are wanted by HPD on the following charges:. Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for embezzlement, after allegeldy stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in crash with school bus in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult was injured in a crash with a school bus in Forrest County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Road. They found the road blocked by the […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Two teens murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two teens dead and law enforcement searching for answers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
WAYNESBORO, MS
WDAM-TV

2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said possible screams and gun shots...
JASPER COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy