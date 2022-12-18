Read full article on original website
Pair of Golden Tornadoes headed to D-1 level along with former Laurel standout moving up
Two Laurel Golden Tornado standouts signed their LOI Wednesday morning in front of their family and friends, with another former Laurel standout headed to the next level after a successful career at Gulf Coast Community College. “I want to express how proud we are of these three young men,” said...
Perkins, Mississippi's top 2023 recruit, stays in the 'Sip' and signs with Ole Miss
Mississippi’s top 2023 recruit is staying in the ‘Sip.’. Raleigh's Suntarine Perkins made it official Wednesday morning at Raleigh High School, signing his Letter of Intent with Ole Miss on National Early Signing Day. Perkins is Mississippi's first top recruit to stay in the Magnolia State since Malik Heath did so in 2018.
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
Police investigating theft of golf cart, clubs from Hattiesburg home
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing burglary investigation. According to HPD, a 2022 Evolution golf cart and a set of Cleveland golf clubs were stolen from a home on Brookline Drive in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 16. If you...
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
Max Fullen of Petal passes away
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Max Fullen after he passed away over the weekend. Max was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, and WDAM covered his journey last year once he returned home from the hospital. Mayor Tony Ducker...
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman wanted on a warrant for embezzlement in Hattiesburg has turned herself in. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Aniaya Butler, of Hattiesburg, turned herself in to authorities. She has been charged with embezzlement by an agent/officer/trustee of a company for a sum greater than $1,000, and she has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Temporary restraining order filed against Hattiesburg VFW post
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 on Mobile Street. This comes after two recent shootings after events held at the venue. Pine Belt News reported leaders approved the action on Monday, December 19. According to the order, the VFW must not make […]
5-Legged Calf!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
HPD seeking 3 suspects on active warrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking three people on active arrest warrants. These suspects are wanted by HPD on the following charges:. Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for embezzlement, after allegeldy stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.
Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
Where is Mississippi’s biggest Christmas celebration? In this small town filled with laser, lights, Santa and an ice skating rink.
Where is Mississippi’s biggest holiday celebration?. The answer may be in Columbia, Mississippi, where the town is decked out in Christmas lights and decorations, celebrates with laser lights, hosts a downtown Santa’s workshop and even has a real ice skating rink. All of the events are in Downtown...
Man charged with shooting Mississippi deputy in the back
A sheriff said a Mississippi man will be charged with attempted capital murder after shooting a Lamar County sheriff’s deputy in the back hours and hitting another deputy’s police vehicle. A deputy, named by WDAM-TV as Steve Pazos, was shot and wounded Friday night while investigating an auto...
City attorney to take action to prevent further violence at St. James Wright VFW Post 5397
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday night, in a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney, Moran “Randy” Pope III, to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397. According to the City, this...
One injured in crash with school bus in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult was injured in a crash with a school bus in Forrest County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Road. They found the road blocked by the […]
Two teens murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two teens dead and law enforcement searching for answers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
Dismembered Body of Man Found Stuffed in Toolbox Identified
The Pearl River County Coroner confirmed that Seth Colter Odom had died from a gunshot wound and had been dead for a week.
2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said possible screams and gun shots...
