WMUR.com
6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
WMUR.com
Man wanted in connection with September break-in arrested Monday after police chase
KEENE, N.H. — A man wanted in connection with an Exeter break-in was arrested months later after a Keene police chase. Keene police said they arrested Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale, Monday night after a car chase. Exeter police said Dean allegedly broke into New England Truck Center in...
WMUR.com
Driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Hooksett, police say; 1 hurt
New Hampshire State Police are looking for a gray Mazda after a hit-and-run crash in Hooksett on Tuesday. Police said the driver of this car was weaving in and out of traffic before losing control before 2:30 p.m. Police said the car hit a truck and trailer and a concrete...
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigating early-morning shooting incident on Central Street
MANCHESTER, NH – On December 19, 2022, at approximately 9 a.m., Manchester Police responded to 357 Central Street for a report of a shooting. Police found multiple gunshots in the front of the building and located bullets lodged inside. There were no reported injuries, and no one at the scene could provide any information.
WMUR.com
Man shot wife inside home before shooting, killing himself, Hooksett police say
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police in Hooksett said a man shot a woman in their home Friday night before he shot and killed himself. Officers said they responded to the home on Alice Avenue, found the injured woman inside and got her out and into an ambulance to go to the hospital. She is expected to recover.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Drunken woman punches car, thought occupants were stalkers and yelling at her children
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
thepulseofnh.com
Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash
The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
WMUR.com
Prosecutors request competency evaluation for man accused of Manchester walking trail murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A transient man from Mississippi accused in a stabbing attack of a Manchester grandfather told the court he is a paranoid schizophrenic and needs his medications. Raymond Moore bared his soul to the judge in a rambling speech about suffering from mental illness. He also adamantly...
WMUR.com
Police seek pickup truck allegedly involved in 7 separate hit-and-run crashes in Franklin, Salisbury
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are trying to track down a driver involved in several crashes that led to property damage in Franklin and Salisbury. Police said the hit-and-run crashes involving a tan or gold pickup truck happened between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police...
Police searching for NH man accused of beating 5-month-old puppy to death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in Manchester are searching for a man who allegedly beat a pit bull puppy to death. William Farnsworth, 29, of Manchester, New Hampshire is wanted for animal cruelty, witness tampering and falsifying evidence, according to authorities. Manchester Police say they received a report of animal...
WMUR.com
Man hospitalized after Alexandria barn collapse
ALEXANDRIA, N.H. — A barn partially collapsed Tuesday in Alexandria, injuring a man. A 22-year-old contractor was working on a barn next to a home on Thomas Road, officials said. Alexandria Police Chief David Suckling said a call came in around 10:30 a.m. that part of the floor collapsed.
I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash
EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
WMUR.com
Amherst police investigating deadly crash
AMHERST, N.H. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a fatal crash. Police said at about 5 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the crash scene on Route 101 in the area of the Amherst Transfer Station. They said a preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle was heading westbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into an eastbound vehicle.
YAHOO!
Manchester man found guilty of attempted first-degree murder of homeless woman
Dec. 20—A Hillsborough County jury has found a Manchester man guilty of attempted first-degree murder, despite the lack of any testimony from his victim, authorities said. The woman, who is homeless, refused to play any part in the case. She eventually could not be located to be subpoenaed, according...
thepulseofnh.com
House Fire Investigation In Gilford
The cause of a two-alarm house fire in Gilford is under investigation. Flames broke out late last night on Breton Road. Authorities say the house sustained significant smoke and water damage. There were no reported injuries.
NECN
Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Amherst, NH
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday in Amherst, New Hampshire. Amherst police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 101 near the Amherst Transfer Station around 5 p.m. Sunday. Their preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle that was driving west on Route 101 crossed...
thepulseofnh.com
One Dead In Amherst Crash
One person is dead after a crash in Amherst. Police say it happened Sunday evening on Route 101 when a car veered into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the car, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is underway.
ezfavorites.com
Keene police led on second pursuit this week
KEENE, NH – A Hinsdale man is facing several charges after leading Keene and other area police on a chase. Keene Police Lt. Mike Kopcha told WKBK Tuesday that a vehicle had been reported stolen from the McDonald’s parking lot on Winchester Street just before midnight on Monday.
More Charges For Couple Who Ran $1M Organized Crime Ring Out Of Video Store: Worcester DA
A 68-year-old Lancaster man is accused of employing an army of drug addicts and professional shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across Worcester County and reselling the items out of a Leominster strip mall, authorities said. A 43-year-old Fitchbu…
WMUR.com
Manchester sees increase in suspected overdoses in November; Nashua had more deadly overdoses
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is mixed news about overdoses in New Hampshire's two largest cities. American Medical Response said it responded to 48 suspected overdoses last month in Manchester, 14 more than in October. Three of those people died. In Nashua, there were 15 suspected overdoses in November, a...
