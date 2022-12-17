ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooksett, NH

WMUR.com

6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Police investigating early-morning shooting incident on Central Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On December 19, 2022, at approximately 9 a.m., Manchester Police responded to 357 Central Street for a report of a shooting. Police found multiple gunshots in the front of the building and located bullets lodged inside. There were no reported injuries, and no one at the scene could provide any information.
MANCHESTER, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash

The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Man hospitalized after Alexandria barn collapse

ALEXANDRIA, N.H. — A barn partially collapsed Tuesday in Alexandria, injuring a man. A 22-year-old contractor was working on a barn next to a home on Thomas Road, officials said. Alexandria Police Chief David Suckling said a call came in around 10:30 a.m. that part of the floor collapsed.
ALEXANDRIA, NH
CBS Boston

I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash

EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
EVERETT, MA
WMUR.com

thepulseofnh.com

House Fire Investigation In Gilford

The cause of a two-alarm house fire in Gilford is under investigation. Flames broke out late last night on Breton Road. Authorities say the house sustained significant smoke and water damage. There were no reported injuries.
GILFORD, NH
NECN

thepulseofnh.com

One Dead In Amherst Crash

One person is dead after a crash in Amherst. Police say it happened Sunday evening on Route 101 when a car veered into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the car, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is underway.
AMHERST, NH
ezfavorites.com

Keene police led on second pursuit this week

KEENE, NH – A Hinsdale man is facing several charges after leading Keene and other area police on a chase. Keene Police Lt. Mike Kopcha told WKBK Tuesday that a vehicle had been reported stolen from the McDonald’s parking lot on Winchester Street just before midnight on Monday.
KEENE, NH

