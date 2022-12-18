***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is suing one of its own counties following a dispute over land use in the state’s wealthiest region. The Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners on Dec. 21 filed a lawsuit against the Teton County Commission, asking the Laramie County District Court to block the county from enforcing land-use restrictions against businesses that have won permits to develop on state trust lands.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO