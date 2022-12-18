ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs can clinch AFC West, trip to playoffs this Sunday

By Makenzie Koch
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAMrJ_0jmNHhtZ00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have another weekend chance to secure their seventh-straight AFC West title.

The Chiefs almost clinched the division last weekend with their win against the Denver Broncos , but they also needed the Los Angeles Chargers to lose to the Miami Dolphins. That didn’t happen.

Three Missouri cities rank near top on sinful city survey

This weekend as the Chiefs take on the Houston Texans, the worst team in the league, the requirements to win the division are a little simpler.

Win the game, and the Chiefs win the division.

That’s right, Kansas City can snag its seventh-straight AFC West title with a win over Houston on Sunday.

That division title would also secure the Chiefs’ spot in the playoffs. After Week 14, the Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture, behind only the Buffalo Bills who win the tiebreaker.

But if a win isn’t in the cards Sunday, a Chargers loss — or a Chiefs tie and a Chargers tie — will also give Kansas City the division.

The Chiefs could also still clinch a playoff berth on Sunday if they don’t beat the Texans.

Houston MO police chief responds to argument between officer and mayor

Three other scenarios on Sunday send the Chiefs to the playoffs, but they all require Kansas City to tie with Houston — and get some help across the league:

  • Chiefs tie + Jets loss + Patriots loss
  • Chiefs tie + Dolphins loss + Patriots loss + Jets tie
  • Chiefs tie + Dolphins loss + Jets loss + Patriots tie

Of course, securing a trip to playoffs is just the first step. Then the Chiefs will have to finish the regular season strong with games against the Seahawks, Broncos, and Raiders to get back in the top playoff seed.

But first: The Chiefs’ matchup with the Texans kicks off at noon Sunday in Houston.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
KOLR10 News

Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified

MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

Wiest leads local recruits joining Beard’s Bears

REEDS SPRING, Mo–Brand new Missouri State football coach Ryan Beard signed his first class of recruits Wednesday. Included in that group was a handfull of ozarks area stars. And leading the way was Caden Wiest. The defensive lineman helped Reeds Spring get to the Class 3 state championship game. He earned first team All-State for […]
REEDS SPRING, MO
KOLR10 News

OSHA fines Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after park employee death

BRANSON, Mo.- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year. Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017. The penalty is $14,502 for the […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Pulaski Co. semi-truck driver killed in crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Pulaski County man was killed when the tractor-trailer unit he was driving jackknifed and crashed. Barry W. Wisdom, 70, of Dixon, was driving a 1992 Peterbilt 357 tractor-trailer unit on Missouri State Highway 17 near Airport Road in Miller County. At 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 20, Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Big first half snaps MSU losing streak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–With only a week to go before Santa loads up his sleigh coach Dana Ford and the Missouri State basketball team only had one request this holiday. To open their two game home stand with a victory against Central Michigan and snap their four game losing streak. Just over 6 minutes into action, Donovan […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy