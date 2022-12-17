ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station LB Chantz Johnson signs with Texas A&M

College Station Cougar fans won’t have to travel very far to watch Chantz Johnson play on Saturdays. The linebacker signed with Texas A&M on Wednesday as part of the Aggies’ 2023 class. “It feels amazing,” Johnson said. “It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to go to an...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M men's basketball team loses at home to Wofford 67-62

Prior to arriving in Aggieland, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams had lost just three home nonconference games to non-Power Five opponents. In Tuesday’s pre-Christmas matinee, the Aggies lost a second such game under Williams, falling to Wofford 67-62. By the NCAA NET rankings, it was...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

CJ Ellis hits game-winner as Bryan boys basketball team bests Brenham 53-50

With the score tied 50-50, the Bryan Vikings boys basketball team needed a hero to avoid overtime with the Brenham Cubs on Tuesday at Viking Gym. The freshman guard stepped up and delivered with the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to secure the 53-50 win for the Vikings. “It was...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated boys basketball team upsets unbeaten Lufkin

It was a brand new feeling for A&M Consolidated guard Zaylan Duren. Duren had the task of keeping Consol out in front of unbeaten Lufkin in the final few seconds of Monday’s boys basketball game at Tiger Gym. On each of Consol’s final three possessions, Duren was fouled and sent to the line.
LUFKIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Kudos to everyone at CS High School

The Eagle’s photos by Logan Hannigan-Downs in the Sunday edition included a photo of our son, Aledo’s offensive line coach Doug Wheeler. Doug was with his sons Garrett and Kurt, and College Station’s head coach, Stoney Pryor. Doug graduated from A&M Consolidated in 1997 after playing offensive...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated girls basketball team races past Waller for road win

WALLER — Mia Teran scored 18 points, and Jayden Kearney had 14 to help pace the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team to a 63-32 victory Tuesday in nondistrict play. Kateria Gooden also had 10 points for Consol. Consol won the JV game 47-28. Kenley Campbell led Consol with 16...
WALLER, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M baseball team ranked fourth in Collegiate Baseball's preseason poll

The Texas A&M baseball team is No. 4 in the Collegiate Baseball’s preseason rankings released Tuesday. A&M returns 13 letterwinners from last year’s team that won the Southeastern Conference West, reached the College World Series and finished 44-20 overall. The Aggies will open the season with a three-game home series against Seattle on Feb. 17-19 at Blue Bell Park.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M guard Gordon makes most of minimized minutes

Since Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Andre Gordon arrived in Aggieland, he has been asked to adapt to unfamiliar territory. Early in his career, the natural shooting guard took on point guard duties to fill a team need. As a freshman, Gordon averaged 6.3 points and 24.2 minutes per game. That season after a 64-49 Aggie victory over Oregon State, head coach Buzz Williams highlighted Gordon’s adaptability.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M LB White pledges to Georgia Tech

Texas A&M linebacker Andre White pledged to Georgia Tech on Monday, joining quarterback Haynes King and wide receiver Chase Lane as teammates who had previously chosen the Yellowjackets. White, who played in seven games this season with four starts, had 35 tackles and four pass breakups. White was projected to...
ATLANTA, GA
Bryan College Station Eagle

Purdue Preview: Joni Taylor

Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor previews the Purdue game at her weekly press conference inside Reed Arena. (December 20, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle

Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Search continues for missing Texas A&M student

The search continues for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday. His last known location was on Texas 21 westbound near Roadhouse Bastrop at 1:06 p.m. on Friday. Hoang is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRYAN, TX

