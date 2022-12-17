Read full article on original website
College Station RB Collins among Brazos Valley football players who take part in early signing day
It was an emotional day for Marquise Collins. Surrounded by teammates, family, friends and coaches, the College Station running back achieved one of his dreams by signing to play college football at Duke on Wednesday afternoon at College Station’s fieldhouse. Wearing a black Blue Devil No. 0 basketball jersey...
College Station LB Chantz Johnson signs with Texas A&M
College Station Cougar fans won’t have to travel very far to watch Chantz Johnson play on Saturdays. The linebacker signed with Texas A&M on Wednesday as part of the Aggies’ 2023 class. “It feels amazing,” Johnson said. “It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to go to an...
Texas A&M inks 16 to football signing class despite vacancy at offensive coordinator
For the last three weeks, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff has been forced to sit in the living rooms of prospective Aggie recruits and sell a program that is still in search of an offensive coordinator after Darrell Dickey was fired in late November. With the...
Texas A&M men's basketball team loses at home to Wofford 67-62
Prior to arriving in Aggieland, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams had lost just three home nonconference games to non-Power Five opponents. In Tuesday’s pre-Christmas matinee, the Aggies lost a second such game under Williams, falling to Wofford 67-62. By the NCAA NET rankings, it was...
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 9: Texas A&M athletes bank more than $4 million in first year of NIL
Across Texas A&M online message boards and Aggie social media, an acronym has taken hold in anything related to name, image and likeness compensation. The BMAs, or Big Money Aggies, are at the heart of everything NIL at A&M. Those BMAs proved a point in the first year of legalized...
CJ Ellis hits game-winner as Bryan boys basketball team bests Brenham 53-50
With the score tied 50-50, the Bryan Vikings boys basketball team needed a hero to avoid overtime with the Brenham Cubs on Tuesday at Viking Gym. The freshman guard stepped up and delivered with the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to secure the 53-50 win for the Vikings. “It was...
A&M Consolidated boys basketball team upsets unbeaten Lufkin
It was a brand new feeling for A&M Consolidated guard Zaylan Duren. Duren had the task of keeping Consol out in front of unbeaten Lufkin in the final few seconds of Monday’s boys basketball game at Tiger Gym. On each of Consol’s final three possessions, Duren was fouled and sent to the line.
Kudos to everyone at CS High School
The Eagle’s photos by Logan Hannigan-Downs in the Sunday edition included a photo of our son, Aledo’s offensive line coach Doug Wheeler. Doug was with his sons Garrett and Kurt, and College Station’s head coach, Stoney Pryor. Doug graduated from A&M Consolidated in 1997 after playing offensive...
Purdue women's basketball team pulls out 59-53 victory as Texas A&M can't finish
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team had visions of celebrating a huge victory during Christmas break, but Purdue’s Cassidy Hardin and the Boilermakers played the Grinch in the closing minutes. Hardin hit a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left to break a tie and spur Purdue to...
Texas A&M's Early Signing Period live updates: Aggies look to add to 2023 class
The Texas A&M football team looks to add to its 2023 recruiting class in the Early Signing Period this week with high school prospects and through the transfer portal. Here are live updates as the Aggies' prospects send in their National Letters of Intent. No. of 2023 signees: 16. National...
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 10: Texas A&M women's golf team flourishes in 2022
Hiring Hall of Fame coach Andrea Gaston in 2018 gave the Texas A&M women’s golf program national attention, but it was last year’s team that reached the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2015. Under first-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell, the Aggies defeated Florida State 3-2 on...
Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to build on SMU victory against 9-2 Purdue
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team exceeded expectations in a 57-49 victory over SMU on Sunday with only seven available players. What about having only six against a better opponent?. That’s how many players A&M had at practice Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday’s 1 p.m. game at Reed Arena...
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team races past Waller for road win
WALLER — Mia Teran scored 18 points, and Jayden Kearney had 14 to help pace the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team to a 63-32 victory Tuesday in nondistrict play. Kateria Gooden also had 10 points for Consol. Consol won the JV game 47-28. Kenley Campbell led Consol with 16...
Texas A&M baseball team ranked fourth in Collegiate Baseball's preseason poll
The Texas A&M baseball team is No. 4 in the Collegiate Baseball’s preseason rankings released Tuesday. A&M returns 13 letterwinners from last year’s team that won the Southeastern Conference West, reached the College World Series and finished 44-20 overall. The Aggies will open the season with a three-game home series against Seattle on Feb. 17-19 at Blue Bell Park.
Texas A&M guard Gordon makes most of minimized minutes
Since Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Andre Gordon arrived in Aggieland, he has been asked to adapt to unfamiliar territory. Early in his career, the natural shooting guard took on point guard duties to fill a team need. As a freshman, Gordon averaged 6.3 points and 24.2 minutes per game. That season after a 64-49 Aggie victory over Oregon State, head coach Buzz Williams highlighted Gordon’s adaptability.
A&M LB White pledges to Georgia Tech
Texas A&M linebacker Andre White pledged to Georgia Tech on Monday, joining quarterback Haynes King and wide receiver Chase Lane as teammates who had previously chosen the Yellowjackets. White, who played in seven games this season with four starts, had 35 tackles and four pass breakups. White was projected to...
Purdue Preview: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor previews the Purdue game at her weekly press conference inside Reed Arena. (December 20, 2022)
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Search continues for missing Texas A&M student
The search continues for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday. His last known location was on Texas 21 westbound near Roadhouse Bastrop at 1:06 p.m. on Friday. Hoang is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
