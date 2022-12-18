ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Justin Reid return to familiar state of Texas

By PJ Green
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few Kansas City Chiefs players will feel at home when they face the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be starting in his first NFL game in his home state, and safety Justin Reid will be facing the team that drafted him, and he played on for four years.

Mahomes said he has a lot of extra family coming to the game.

“I went to the Cowboys stadium my first year when we played down there and didn’t get to play, but to get down to Houston, it’s like a three-hour trip – three-and-a-half-hour trip from Tyler, Texas,” Mahomes said.

“I’m sure there will be more people that I know that are coming down to watch the game. It’ll be cool to kind of see some people, and they’ll get to see me play in my home state, for sure.”

“I’m excited,” Reid said. “I have a lot of personal relationships with many of those guys, a lot of love for those players and the coaching staff. So it’s a fun game for me to go back and be in an atmosphere in which I began my career.”

Reid said the biggest difference between the two teams is that Houston is rebuilding, and the Chiefs are in a championship phase.

“(Nick) Caserio and Lovie Smith, I’m sure, do a great job of rebuilding that culture and building the Texans back up again,” he said.

While the 1-10-1 Texans are a long shot at winning this game, players like Mahomes and Reid will have some sentimental value going into the big state of Texas.

