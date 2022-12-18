ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Winter storm watch warns of more snow followed by layer of ice

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch today, Wednesday, December 21st, for the lowlands of western Whatcom County including Point Roberts and Lummi Island. The watch will be in effect between 10pm on Thursday through 4am on...
Rivers expected to rise as warm and moist weather arrives next week

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office are concerned about the potential for flooding as the second in a series of “moisture surges” is expected to arrive late Sunday. Additional moderate to heavy rainfall early next week is expected as a series...
Cold and snow bring Wednesday school & business closures & delayed openings

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Continued snowfall, extreme windchill temperatures and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business announce they are canceling or delaying opening today, Wednesday, December 21st. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical...
Winter storm watch issued due to expected heavy snow in Whatcom lowlands

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This morning, Monday, December 19th, Seattle office forecasters with the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts and Lummi Island due to expected snow accumulations. The winter storm watch is in effect from 7pm...
Whatcom County wakes to inches of new snow accumulations

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A second and more significant snow event this week arrived overnight leaving inches of snow accumulation across Whatcom County. Law enforcement and tow companies were busy overnight helping stranded drivers, clearing abandoned vehicles and dealing with multiple crashes. A low-pressure system made landfall in Washington...
Frigid temperatures causing dangerous conditions in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for western Whatcom County including Bellingham. Point Roberts and the San Juan Islands can also expect extremely cold winds causing dangerous conditions until 10 a.m. Thursday, December 22nd. Wind combined with lows in the single digits...
Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
Millions allocated for Whatcom individuals, households affected by the mid-November flood disaster

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) announced today, Monday, December 19th, they had met with members from the State’s Emergency Management Division to request funding to help rebuild homes damaged during the flooding. Today’s announcement said assistance of $2,050,000 had been secured.

