Read full article on original website
Related
whatcom-news.com
Winter storm watch warns of more snow followed by layer of ice
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch today, Wednesday, December 21st, for the lowlands of western Whatcom County including Point Roberts and Lummi Island. The watch will be in effect between 10pm on Thursday through 4am on...
whatcom-news.com
Rivers expected to rise as warm and moist weather arrives next week
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office are concerned about the potential for flooding as the second in a series of “moisture surges” is expected to arrive late Sunday. Additional moderate to heavy rainfall early next week is expected as a series...
whatcom-news.com
Cold and snow bring Wednesday school & business closures & delayed openings
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Continued snowfall, extreme windchill temperatures and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business announce they are canceling or delaying opening today, Wednesday, December 21st. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical...
whatcom-news.com
Winter storm watch issued due to expected heavy snow in Whatcom lowlands
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This morning, Monday, December 19th, Seattle office forecasters with the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts and Lummi Island due to expected snow accumulations. The winter storm watch is in effect from 7pm...
Wind chill drops Whatcom into minus territory as roads remain slippery. When does it end?
The northern part of the county will continue to see drifting snow in some places.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County wakes to inches of new snow accumulations
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A second and more significant snow event this week arrived overnight leaving inches of snow accumulation across Whatcom County. Law enforcement and tow companies were busy overnight helping stranded drivers, clearing abandoned vehicles and dealing with multiple crashes. A low-pressure system made landfall in Washington...
kpug1170.com
Frigid temperatures causing dangerous conditions in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for western Whatcom County including Bellingham. Point Roberts and the San Juan Islands can also expect extremely cold winds causing dangerous conditions until 10 a.m. Thursday, December 22nd. Wind combined with lows in the single digits...
kpug1170.com
Wind chill advisory in effect for Whatcom County, more snow expected
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a wind chill advisory in effect for western Whatcom County until 10 a.m. Monday morning, December 19th. The National Weather Service says we could see wind chills as low as 15 below zero in some areas. If you must venture outside, make sure to...
KATU.com
Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
‘Significant changes’ to the Whatcom County forecast released Monday evening
Heavy mountain snow is expected, especially for Snoqualmie and Stevens passes late Monday through Tuesday night.
Will your packages make it to your home, despite Whatcom’s icy and snowy roads?
We talked to delivery companies to see how they are handling harsh weather conditions.
Lingering moisture, subfreezing temperatures could lead to slippery Monday morning commute
SEATTLE — An arctic cold front slowly moving south from British Columbia set the stage for a weather system that will leave lingering snow chances into Monday morning. A new system arriving Tuesday has already triggered a Winter Storm Watch in the mountains and could also lead to lowland snow accumulations throughout western Washington.
These places are closed Wednesday due to snow remaining in Whatcom County
Local schools remain closed for winter break but other agencies have announced closures due to the snow.
Icy roads in Bellingham? Here’s how to turn out of a skid
Even with plowing and salting, Bellingham still has some icy spots on the roads.
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
whatcom-news.com
Millions allocated for Whatcom individuals, households affected by the mid-November flood disaster
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) announced today, Monday, December 19th, they had met with members from the State’s Emergency Management Division to request funding to help rebuild homes damaged during the flooding. Today’s announcement said assistance of $2,050,000 had been secured.
KXLY
Gov. Jay Inslee issues emergency proclamation for series of severe autumn storms
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Thursday, related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 across Washington. Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties were affected by the...
Energy efficiency benefits are now available to these Washington residents
The Community Energy Challenge has made changes to let more homeowners qualify for benefits.
It’s the 3rd-worst snow in his 22 years of tow truck driving. Here’s what he’s telling Whatcom
People who have to drive should prepare to lose control and get stuck by bringing blankets and extra water.
Pallet Shelter completes 100th deployment on Tulalip Indian Reservation
News Release Pallet Shelter Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), announced the 100th deployment of its temporary shelters to combat homelessness on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, 30 minutes north of Seattle and west of Marysville, Washington. The new village is comprised of 25 insulated shelters, ...
Comments / 0