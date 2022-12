(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The City of Cedar Rapids is setting up two outdoor ice skating rinks for the winter season. The city's Facebook page says they're installing the rinks and Hughes Park and on the Noelridge Park tennis courts and included a video of the rinks being filled with water. The city says it will release information on when the rinks are ready for skating.

