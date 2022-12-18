ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Dunkirk man gets burglary charges for multiple robberies

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — State police found a familiar suspect while investigating three separate robberies at the same TJ Maxx on Vineyard Drive.

47-year-old Alexander Santiago was arrested Friday for the robberies. According to police, he has a long record, with 49 prior arrests to his name and 18 counts of failing to appear in court. Santiago had been given a trespass notice for that TJ Maxx for another incident.

In the three current instances, police say he left the store without paying for goods valued at around $740.

He was charged with two counts of burglary, petit larceny and obstructing governmental administration. He was arraigned at Chautauqua County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

