ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Secret Santa, wrapping gifts ranked as the worst parts of the holidays

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzUcT_0jmNGtdM00

NEW YORK — ( StudyFinds.org ) – While tearing open wrapping paper during the holidays can be a thrill for many, a new poll finds the actual chore of wrapping gifts tops the list of things Americans hate most about the holiday season. Surprisingly, the only thing people hate more is being a Secret Santa!

A survey of 2,000 Americans identified the worst part of the holiday season, which is wrapping presents, according to 52 percent of respondents. Nearly as many (51%) hate the task so much they prefer having a professional wrap their gifts for them and will do anything to avoid wrapping. Half will go out of their way only to buy easy-to-wrap gifts.

Highlandville mayor: Police chief’s job at risk

The hardest gifts to wrap include bicycles (55%), gym equipment (46%), sports balls (45%), guitars (45%), and candles (22%). More than half the poll (59%) can tell what something is and who it’s from based solely on the wrapping job. The average person spends $56 on gift-wrapping materials each holiday season.

What’s on everyone’s wish list this year?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQZKH_0jmNGtdM00

Commissioned by Slickdeals and conducted by OnePoll , the study found gift-wrapping costs are just a drop in the bucket when it comes to holiday spending this year. The average respondent plans to spend over $250 on the holidays this year — not including any potential travel costs.

Respondents add they are willing to spend an extra $61 on top of their regular holiday budget for exclusive holiday edition items like consumables, wearables, beauty products, and more. For holiday shoppers, the most anticipated items include new smartphones, laptops, and TVs (43%), experiences (42%), popular toys (38%), and video game consoles (36%). Yet, a majority of shoppers have major concerns about finding the items they want this year.

Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search

More than half of respondents have concerns about product shortages (51%), shipping delays (56%), and rising costs (56%). Kids may also contribute to holiday costs. Of the parents in the survey, moms and dads believe the average gift for kids should cost $89. Two in three parents (68%) add their kids have an extensive holiday wish-list this year.

Some respondents shared a few of the extravagant gifts their kids want this holiday season, including luxury cars, cows and other livestock animals, lightsabers, x-ray machines, and “one hundred pancakes for breakfast.”

“This year brings unique challenges to the holiday shopping season,” says Pete King, deal expert for Slickdeals, in a statement. “Supply chain issues are causing product shortages, shipping carriers have indicated it’s best to shop and ship earlier this year, so you don’t run into delays, and Black Friday-style deals are being promoted throughout November, similar to last year. More than ever, it’s important to plan ahead, do your research and shop early.”

Time to end Secret Santa?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsF8K_0jmNGtdM00

Aside from the holiday shopping stress, another unpopular holiday tradition is apparently Secret Santa. Most respondents (79%) say they hate being roped into the exchange because they never know what to get their designated exchange-ee.

Nearly nine in 10 (87%) admit they re-gift the items they’ve received from past Secret Santa exchanges . According to respondents, some of the worst Secret Santa gifts they’ve received include bars of soap, knock-off chia pets, and random vegetables!

Still, that isn’t stopping the 37 percent who plan on participating in Secret Santa gift exchanges this year. Others keep tabs on their wallets when it’s time to shop for their Secret Santa. More than four in five (86%) Secret Santa exchanges have spending limits, but 93 percent of participants look for sales that could help them save money. On average, Secret Santas spend $85 on their gifts.

READ NEXT: Three Missouri cities rank near top on sinful city survey

“Whether shopping for traditional gifts or as a reluctant Secret Santa, doing your own research can get overwhelming,” adds King. “Tapping into a community of savvy shoppers like ours is a great way to ensure you’re getting the best products at the best prices.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified

MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

The history of the annual holiday parade

KSNF/KODE — For many communities across the United States, a true celebration includes a town parade. Whether for the winter holidays, Memorial Day, or 4th of July, it seems like almost any occasion is cause for a downtown march. Parades have given communities a chance to come together in celebration, whether it be for a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLR10 News

OSHA fines Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after park employee death

BRANSON, Mo.- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year. Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017. The penalty is $14,502 for the […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Thieves look to take advantage of online holiday shoppers

KSNF/KODE — With online buying expected to hit record levels this holiday season, internet service providers are encouraging consumers to be increasingly vigilant about their online safety. “Increased online buying activity gives cyber criminals more opportunity to access our personal information. Caution is always key when sharing personal information online,” said Ken Johnson, Senior Vice […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Pulaski Co. semi-truck driver killed in crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Pulaski County man was killed when the tractor-trailer unit he was driving jackknifed and crashed. Barry W. Wisdom, 70, of Dixon, was driving a 1992 Peterbilt 357 tractor-trailer unit on Missouri State Highway 17 near Airport Road in Miller County. At 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 20, Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

What are the chances of a white Christmas in Springfield?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cue “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.” Whether you are shopping for gifts for family and friends or watching Christmas movies, snow always ties back to the perfect holiday and what most people dream about. If you have been outside recently, you know it is definitely beginning to feel more like Christmas […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Dog attack at Willard school leaves students injured

UPDATE: According to Willard Public Schools Public Information Officer Heather Harman-Michael, the dogs tested negative for rabies. WILLARD, Mo. – Willard Intermediate School reported Tuesday, December 20, that several students and teachers were injured after neighborhood dogs got into the playground during recess and attacked. The Willard Public Schools Public Information Officer Heather Harman-Michael said […]
WILLARD, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman identified following fatal crash in Marionville

12/19/2022 UPDATE: The Marionville Police Department has given an update on the crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Police have identified Penelope (Penny) Miller of Aurora, Missouri as the woman who died Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred when a 1998 Honda Accord, occupied by passenger Penelope Miller, traveled southbound from Western onto Highway 60 […]
MARIONVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy