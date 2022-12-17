Read full article on original website
Deadly Christmas week blizzard intensifying into powerful bomb cyclone arctic air spreads east
A dangerous blizzard has begun its intensification into a soon-to-be bomb cyclone as it wallops the Midwest and Great Lakes, with damaging winds also eyeing the East Coast and contributing to a travel nightmare for millions ahead of Christmas Day.
White Christmas forecast: Blizzard to leave much of nation covered in snow for holiday weekend
There's something magical about waking up on Christmas morning when there's snow on the ground, and chances are increasing that millions of people will experience a white Christmas this year.
Airlines scrap 2,700 U.S. flights as winter storm disrupts holiday travel
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Airlines canceled more than 2,700 U.S. flights Thursday and Friday, disrupting holiday travel for thousands, as a powerful winter storm hit the United States.
Brown issues state of emergency for Buffalo Friday
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown issues a state of emergency in advance of the blizzard warning to be issued Friday morning through Sunday morning.
