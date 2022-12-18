Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Legendary Steelers Player Dies Just Days Before Jersey RetirementOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
WGAL
Pennsylvania restaurant to offer free meals on Christmas Day, no questions asked
ELIZABETH, Pa. — Wagner's Restaurant in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, will offer free meals on Christmas Day, no questions asked, to anyone in need this holiday season. Glenn Wagner says he felt called to do this as a way to give back to his community. Glenn and his wife,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Tour of Ireland, Christmas Eve services
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The holiday spirit: Delmont man's day filled with kind gestures from others
At 91 years old, Emidio Gallucci has seen his share of “Scrooges” during Christmastime. But this year, Gallucci, a Delmont resident, has plenty of holiday spirit after a day running errands just kept going in his favor. After a recent stop at Macy’s in Hempfield to find a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A home for the holidays: Central Westmoreland Habitat hands over keys to Jeannette resident
This time last year, Tia Bentley of Jeannette was mourning the loss of her father and sinking $900 each month into a rental home. On Tuesday afternoon, Bentley received the keys to a newly renovated Jeannette home after spending nine months working with Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity officials getting it ready.
morethanjustparks.com
7 AMAZING National Parks Near Pittsburgh You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)
National Parks Near Pittsburgh. There’s more to this incredible place than Pirates and Steelers and Penguins. Oh My!. In this article, I’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of downtown Pittsburgh. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places...
pghcitypaper.com
Salem's Market & Grill: Pittsburgh's People of the Year in Business
Massaud Salem opened Salem’s Market and Grill 40 years ago to make high quality halal produce accessible and affordable at a time when Pittsburgh offered few other options. Today, his son Abdullah says nothing has changed. “I’ve always been with him, I’ve always been his understudy,” Salem says. “The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland emergency services prepare as cold temps approach
As well-below-freezing temperatures approach Western Pennsylvania, emergency assistance services and cold-weather shelters in Westmoreland County are gearing up to help anyone who needs it. United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania encourages people who find themselves without heat to call the 211 hotline, a call center, chat, text and web resource for...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why You May Not Recognize Italian Village Pizza At Waterworks Mall
It takes a village to reinvent a restaurant. The owner of Italian Village Pizza, a local chain founded in 1980, partnered with Derek Ott of Derivative Mixology to overhaul three of their fast-casual spots, expand the menu and launch a full-service bar program in them. The first Italian Village Trattoria...
Pittsburgh Regional Transit preparing for incoming winter weather
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is preparing for the holiday storm heading our way and making some adjustments. The expected winter forecast of wet snow and freezing rain can potentially cause a lot of issues for the T on Friday, which could impact this rider who relies on it to get to and from work.
nextpittsburgh.com
Reopening of Fern Hollow Bridge reconnects vital link for Pittsburgh Jewish community
When the Fern Hollow Bridge reopens on Dec. 23, it will restore not only a vital link between the city’s eastern neighborhoods to Oakland and Downtown but a key part of the critical religious infrastructure for Pittsburgh Jews. Jewish religious laws prohibit carrying, driving and other activities outside of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gala supports nonprofit that serves students in Baldwin-Whitehall, Bethel Park, South Park
For nearly two decades, Melting Pot Ministries has had an overriding goal for the youngsters served by the nonprofit:. “To try to help them become the best that they can be,” executive director Diane Ford, a lifelong Bethel Park resident, said. “And I’m very serious when we talk about being a loving atmosphere. Melting Pot is where love touches hearts and transforms lives. We see it happening every day.”
nextpittsburgh.com
Permanent jewelry is taking off in Pittsburgh. Here’s where to get it
Whether it’s a necklace from a parent, a treasured pair of earrings passed down from a grandparent or a wedding band — we often wear our most sentimental pieces of jewelry every day. Now you can make those treasured pieces all the more infinite. Forget letting them rest in a jewelry box. The “it” item is permanent jewelry — and the Pittsburgh region has caught onto the popular clasp-less trend.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Holiday religious services, events at Sewickley area places of worship
Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Beth Samuel Jewish Center is at 810 Kennedy Drive in Ambridge. For more information, visit bethsamuel.org. Christ Church at Grove Farm. On Dec. 23, a traditional candlelight communion service will take place at 4 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Dec. 23-25
Most people probably have plans to gather with family and friends this weekend, but here are a few things to do if you want to get out and about. Before he heads back to the North Pole, Santa will take last-minute gift requests from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Westmoreland Mall, on Route 30 east of Greensburg.
ehn.org
What I learned reporting on environmental health in Pittsburgh in 2022
PITTSBURGH — Covering environmental health during an ongoing global pandemic felt tricky at first. Initially, it felt trite to talk about anything health-related that wasn’t the pandemic when the coronavirus was so obviously the greatest threat to our collective health. The pandemic is not over — the virus...
Man accused of stealing thousands from Ronald McDonald House Charities in Pittsburgh, Morgantown
PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, and now there’s a warrant out for his arrest. The Ronald McDonald House provides families with a “home away from home” for seriously ill children receiving medical treatment. The families that we talked to called this crime disgusting.
Some South Hills residents frustrated by snow response
PITTSBURGH — Neighbors in some South Hills communities are frustrated about the coating of ice and snow on their roads, making it difficult to get to work or school or wherever they needed to go. Folks in Brookline say there’s a major problem and it’s a dangerous one that needs to be addressed.
cranberryeagle.com
3 more charged in $6,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy
Three men were charged Wednesday in connection to a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Dec. 1 with two counts of felony theft by Cranberry Township police for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 incident, where multiple laptops and other items were taken from the store at 1000 Cranberry Square Dr.
Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
'Destructive, disgusting' acts force Pittsburgh Regional Transit to alter fare vending machine hours
Pittsburgh Regional Transit on Tuesday announced that the fare vending machines at its Downtown Service Center will be closed outside of regular weekday business hours because of problematic behavior at the site. Starting Wednesday, the fare vending machines at the Downtown Service Center at 623 Smithfield St. will be open...
Comments / 0