What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Matt Carpenter leaving Yankees for massive raise is hard to argue with
The ending to Matt Carpenter’s 2022 season with the New York Yankees was abject proof that baseball, like life, isn’t fair. After Carpenter and his WB Mason mustache rejuvenated his career with one of the hottest summers on record, the team rushed him back from his foot fracture only to receive a piteous playoff run for their efforts.
Brian Cashman reveals horrifying plan for Yankees outfield
Brian Cashman checked off priority No. 1 in the Yankees outfield this offseason, but the roster is far from perfect. Outside of Aaron Judge, the only consistent themes with the New York Yankees outfield over the last season and a half or so have been poor fits, bandaid experiments, and poor play.
Aaron Judge puts more pressure on Yankees after being named Captain
Ladies and gentlemen, Aaron Judge is the 16th captain in New York Yankees franchise history, which was a foregone conclusion among many after he signed a nine-year, $360 million contract with the team a couple of weeks ago. Judge was in the Bronx on Wednesday for a re-introductory press conference...
Yankees slice surprising fan favorite off roster to make room for Tommy Kahnle
Sure felt like the New York Yankees had a few more moves in their pocket before they had to resort to this level, huh?. According to Aaron Judge at Wednesday’s press conference, Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner might have a few more tricks up their sleeve in the weeks to come in order to address the bullpen and left field vacancy.
Red Sox ownership’s latest reported venture could be what’s affected team spending
Fenway Sports Group reportedly has its eye on the prize. Unfortunately, the prize in question has nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox. Basketball has always been on principal owner John Henry’s mind. Before buying the Sox, he spent the 1990s negotiating to purchase the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets, as well as several MLB and NHL expansion teams. He bought a small interest in the New York Yankees in 1991, then purchased the Florida Marlins in 1999, and sold the club in January 2002 in order to purchase the Red Sox.
Carlos Correa-Giants-Mets bombshell makes Aaron Judge’s return to Yankees even better
Pour one out for San Francisco Giants fans this offseason. Not just a sip, the entire bottle. How bad can we really feel, though? This team has won three World Series since 2010. While that’s much better than the New York Yankees simply re-signing Aaron Judge, you have to admit, that move feels pretty damn good right about now.
Red Sox living in different financial ‘galaxy’ than Yankees Killer Rafael Devers
If the Boston Red Sox didn’t learn their lesson from Mookie Betts’ departure, surely they would’ve been schooled by Xander Bogaerts fleeing for a mega-deal with the San Diego Padres, a crisis that could’ve been averted with a bit of fair treatment at any point following the 2021 season (or after his below-market 2019 extension, to be honest).
3 lefty relievers Yankees can still sign without breaking the bank
The New York Yankees‘ heavy lifting is complete. Can’t say the same for the Mets and Steve Cohen, but Hal Steinbrenner dropping $533.5 million this offseason is a feat only a few franchises can accomplish. But wait … Aaron Judge said they might not be done! Stay tuned!...
Padres strike again in free agency to counter Dodgers-JD Martinez move
Just when it seemed like the Los Angeles Dodgers got their way in free agency by inking Noah Syndergaard and JD Martinez for a combined $23 million, the San Diego Padres countered with similar moves shortly after. On Monday, they signed pitcher Seth Lugo to a two-year, $15 million contract....
