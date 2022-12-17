Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Related
Titans' Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — rookie Malik Willis will start his thirdNFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle. Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to discuss Tannehill’s future beyond this game. “Just out this week,” Vrabel said Thursday. “I don’t have to issue an injury report for next week until next week.” The Titans (7-7) sit atop the AFC South looking for a third straight division title, yet their once four-game lead is down to one with three games remaining.
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Not Expected to Play vs. Cowboys Due to Shoulder Injury, Eagles HC Says
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Nick Sirianni indicated Gardner Minshew will likely be running the offense in Hurts' stead. The NFL MVP candidate has led the Eagles to a 13-1 record by accounting for 35 touchdowns (22 passing,...
Rob Gronkowski reveals incredible reaction to his cryptic tweet
Rob Gronkowski sent out a rather ambiguous tweet on Wednesday that sparked immediate speculation that he was looking into an NFL comeback. The tweet was cryptic enough that it set off alarm bells even within the NFL. Gronkowski appeared on FanduelTV’s “Up and Adams” podcast Thursday and was asked by host Kay Adams whether he... The post Rob Gronkowski reveals incredible reaction to his cryptic tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Report: Titans' Ryan Tannehill Likely Out for Season Because of Ankle Injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will "very likely" miss the remainder of the season (including playoffs) after he suffered a right ankle injury last Sunday, per reporter Paul Kuharsky, who also noted that the ailment could require surgery. Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury after a tackle from Los Angeles...
Bleacher Report
Week 16 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or Bench
No pressure, folks, but it's win-or-go-home time in the fantasy football world. The good news is that if you're still standing in Week 16 of the NFL season, you have a really good chance of grabbing your league title and securing those uber-valuable bragging rights. The not-so-great news is that one poor decision could send you packing.
Bleacher Report
Ronnie Hillman Dies of Cancer at Age 31; RB Won Super Bowl 50 with Broncos
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman died Wednesday at the age of 31, his family announced in an Instagram post. Hillman was diagnosed with Renal Medullary Carcinoma in August, a rare form of cancer. The 2012 third-round draft pick spent four years with the Broncos, although he is best...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love
It's crunch time for fantasy football managers. Week 16 means that season-long leagues are firmly in the postseason, and one mistake can end championship hopes. The good news is that no NFL teams are on bye this week. The bad news is that there remains a lot of injury uncertainty around the league. The Philadelphia Eagles, for example, still don't know if they'll have star quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) against the Dallas Cowboys.
Bleacher Report
NFL, YouTube Agree to Contract for NFL Sunday Ticket Rights Starting in 2023 Season
The NFL's Sunday Ticket package will go to streaming from the 2023 season. The league announced Thursday it has reached an agreement with Google to have its regular-season game package available exclusively on YouTube TV and YouTube premium channels. While official terms of the agreement were not announced, Ken Belson...
Bleacher Report
Report: USC WR Jordan Addison Out of Cotton Bowl With Injury; Expected to Enter Draft
USC wide receiver Jordan Addison reportedly intended to play in the Cotton Bowl, but an injury has changed his plans. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Addison suffered a "minor setback with his ankle" during the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah earlier this month that will cause him to miss the bowl game on Jan. 2. Rapoport added that Addison is now expected to declare for the NFL draft.
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Voted MVP over Jalen Hurts by Execs in NFL.com Awards Poll
The Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is trending toward his second MVP if the opinions of people inside the NFL are any indicator. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero canvased a group of 26 executives from around the league, and 16 of them selected Mahomes as this year's MVP. Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts was a distant second with 6.5 votes.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: AFC, NFC Standings, Bracket Scenarios and Odds
NFL Week 16 is full of matchups that will alter the playoff races in the AFC and NFC. The Thursday night clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets is one of two elimination games for the wild-card places. The Saturday night showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and...
Bleacher Report
Ravens Rumors: Sammy Watkins Claimed on Waivers After Packers Release
After his release by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has quickly found a new home, albeit a familiar one. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Watkins was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens, whom he played for during the 2021 season. Watkins...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Biggest Risers/Fallers Going into Bowl Season
College football's bowl season is in full swing, but a large swath of future NFL players won't be participating. Instead, they'll be continuing to prepare for the 2023 NFL draft in April. Regardless of which NFL prospects suit up in bowl games, evaluations remain ongoing based on what individuals put...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 16 NFL Picks
Bleacher Report's NFL experts huddled for an emergency virtual meeting, but they didn't discuss holiday plans. No, they talked about how they can break out of a slump in time to stuff your stockings with winning picks for Week 16. As a group, NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris...
Bleacher Report
Examining Qua Russaw's Impact on Alabama's 2023 Season Depth Chart
One of the top pass-rushers in the 2023 recruiting class has picked his school. Jaquavious "Qua" Russaw, a 5-star edge-rusher from Carver High School in Alabama, committed to Alabama on Wednesday, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. "Just the winning program," Russaw told ESPN about why he chose the Crimson Tide. "Great...
Bleacher Report
NFL Pro Bowl Snubs 2023: Twitter Reacts to This Year's Biggest Omissions
The NFL's 2023 Pro Bowl, refashioned as the Pro Bowl Games, isn't immune to outrage due to perceived snubs. The NFL remains the only league that tallies voting by fans, coaches and players to assemble its all-star rosters. Wednesday, the league announced the 88 players who made the cut. Beforehand,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2023: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced
The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games have been announced. This year's Pro Bowl will look a lot different. This year will feature a week-long football celebration with skills competitions and a flag football game between AFC and NFC teams. The game will take place on...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 16
And then there were four. In the vast majority of fantasy football leagues, Week 16 means it's the semifinals. Maybe your league has four playoff teams. Maybe you earned a first-round bye. Or maybe you have already been victorious in one postseason matchup. How you reached this point isn't nearly as important as being here—one win away from the Championship Game.
Bleacher Report
B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Bowl Season Part 1
It is with great disgust I must report that a sliver of the college football community still believes there are too many bowl games. I require but one counterpoint: Frank Gore Jr. exists. The earliest wave of the 2022 bowl season featured a record-setting performance from football royalty. The son...
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders Says Nepotism Isn't Influencing Son Shedeur's Status as Colorado QB
Colorado head football coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has addressed nepotism allegations after he said in a team meeting that his son Shedeur—who officially transferred to his dad's new school on Wednesday—was coming with him from Jackson State to play quarterback for the Buffaloes.
Comments / 0