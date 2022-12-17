ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

College Football Bowl Picks: Ranking Every Game for Confidence Pools

By Bill Enright
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDQ4v_0jmNG2NS00

There are 41 college football bowl games this season and we ranked each game for people playing in confidence pools.

Some people consider the end of December and early January the “holiday season” but college football fans only know this most wonderful time of the year as College Football Bowl Season . Spread out across nearly four weeks, there are 41 college football bowl games. There are the traditional games like the Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl but there are also some relatively new bowl games like the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, named after the late-night host, and the Fenway Bowl, named after the famous MLB ballpark the Red Sox call home.

One of the great things about bowl season is all the different ways fans can show off their college football expertise. From betting on the games to pick ‘em pools, college football fans go into overdrive during bowl season. Perhaps one of the best ways to display your college football knowledge is in a confidence pool , where participants pick each bowl winner and then assign a point value based on their “confidence” in that game’s prediction.

Sports Illustrated ’s Kyle Wood ran through all 41 college football bowl games and gave his confidence picks. You can find that article here or keep reading below for his picks and corresponding confidence points.

Bahamas Bowl: UAB over Miami (Ohio)

Spread: UAB -11

Dec. 16, 11:30 a.m ET

Confidence points: 36

Cure Bowl: UTSA over Troy

Spread: UTSA -2.5

Dec. 16, 3 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 24

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati over Louisville

Spread: Louisville -2

Dec. 17, 11 a.m. ET

Confidence points: 3

Las Vegas Bowl: Oregon State over Florida

Spread: Oregon State -10

Dec. 17, 2:30 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 39

LA Bowl: Fresno State over Washington State

Spread: Fresno State -4

Dec. 17, 3:30 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 5

Lending Tree Bowl: Southern Miss over Rice

Spread: Southern Miss -6.5

Dec. 17, 5:45 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 16

New Mexico Bowl: SMU over BYU

Spread: SMU -4

Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 27

Frisco Bowl: Boise State over North Texas

Spread: Boise State -10.5

Dec. 18, 9:15 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 32

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall over UConn

Spread: Marshall -10

Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 34

Potato Bowl: San Jose State over Eastern Michigan

Spread: San Jose State -4

Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 1

Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo over Liberty

Spread: Toledo -5

Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 11

New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama over Western Kentucky

Spread: South Alabama -4.5

Dec. 21, 9 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 30

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force over Baylor

Spread: Baylor -5.5

Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 10

Independence Bowl: Houston over Louisiana

Spread: Houston -6.5

Dec. 23, 3 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 26

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest over Missouri

Spread: Wake Forest -1

Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 7

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State over Middle Tennessee

Spread: San Diego State -7

Dec. 24, 8 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 25

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green over New Mexico State

Spread: Bowling Green -3.5

Dec. 26, 2:30 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 8

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern over Buffalo

Spread: Georgia Southern -3.5

Dec. 27, 12 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 9

First Responder Bowl: Memphis over Utah State

Spread: Memphis -7.5

Dec. 27, 3:15 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 23

Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina over Coastal Carolina

Spread: East Carolina -8

Dec. 27, 6:45 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 35

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin over Oklahoma State

Spread: Wisconsin -3

Dec. 27, 10:15 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 18

Military Bowl: UCF over Duke

Spread: Duke -3

Dec. 28, 2 p.m.

Confidence points: 14

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas over Kansas

Spread: Arkansas -3

Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 17

Holiday Bowl: Oregon over North Carolina

Spread: Oregon -14

Dec. 28, 8 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 41

Texas Bowl: Ole Miss over Texas Tech

Spread: Ole Miss -3.5

Dec. 28, 9 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 31

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota over Syracuse

Spread: Minnesota -7.5

Dec. 29. 2 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 29

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State over Oklahoma

Spread: FSU -7.5

Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 37

Alamo Bowl: Washington over Texas

Spread: Texas -4.5

Dec. 29, 9 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 13

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland over NC State

Spread: Maryland -1.5

Dec. 30, 12 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 5

Sun Bowl: UCLA over Pitt

Spread: UCLA -6

Dec. 30, 2 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 12

Gator Bowl: Notre Dame over South Carolina

Spread: Notre Dame -2.5

Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 20

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming over Ohio

Spread: Ohio -1.5

Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m.

Confidence points: 4

Orange Bowl: Clemson over Tennessee

Spread: Clemson -6.5

Dec. 30, 8 p.m.

Confidence points: 33

Sugar Bowl: Alabama over Kansas State

Spread: Alabama -3

Dec. 31, 12 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 22

Music City Bowl: Iowa over Kentucky

Spread: Iowa -2

Dec. 31, 12 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 6

Fiesta Bowl: Michigan over TCU

Spread: Michigan -7.5

Dec. 31, 4 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 38

Peach Bowl: Georgia over Ohio State

Spread: Georgia -6.5

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Confidence points: 28

ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State over Illinois

Spread: Illinois -2

Jan. 2, 12 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 2

Cotton Bowl: USC over Tulane

Spread: USC -2.5

Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 19

Citrus Bowl: LSU over Purdue

Spread: LSU -14

Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 40

Rose Bowl: Utah over Penn State

Spread: Utah -2

Jan. 2, 5 p.m. ET

Confidence points: 21

