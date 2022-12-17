Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington, DC
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Biden slammed for comments dismissing border crisis: 'Tell that to Border Control'
Critics blasted President Biden on Tuesday after he claimed there were "more important" things going on in response to a question about visiting the border.
AOC swipes Republicans over not supporting minimum wage raise, gets reminded Democrats killed the bill
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Republicans for not supporting a 2021 minimum wage hike, although her Democratic colleagues are the reason it ultimately did not pass.
Dem congressman slammed for dismissing ‘breathless’ report on FBI collusion with Twitter: ‘Look the other way'
Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., is receiving backlash on social media for his dismissal to the latest batch of the Twitter Files that showed FBI in contact with the social media company.
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Washington Examiner
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Rep. Jim Jordan responds after Biden says he will hire more Dreamers to curb inflation: 'Hire Americans'
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is calling on the Biden administration to hire Americans first, before an effort to get millions of migrants into the U.S. workforce.
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
A top Republican operative in Georgia with ties to Trump was arrested and charged with kicking a dog
Brandon Phillips is a longtime Georgia Republican, worked briefly with the Trump campaign, and is an ally of incoming Rep. Mike Collins.
Harris blames Republicans for border crisis: 'Unwillingness to engage in any meaningful reform'
Vice President Harris told NPR in an interview published Monday that Republicans were to blame for lack of action on immigration and the border crisis.
SC man who opened door to Jan. 6 Capitol rioters given 3 years in federal prison
George Tenney III, of Anderson County, received three years in prison for his violent role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The South Carolina man had renounced former President Trump’s false allegations about a fraudulent 2020 election.
Tennessee Man Who Yelled ‘You’re Going to Die’ at Police and Lit Up Inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars
A Donald Trump supporter who brought multiple weapons to Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, and shouted at law enforcement officers that they were “going to die” and to “get out of the way” as rioters marauded through the building that day has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Is Facing Calls To Resign Amid KKK and Black Santa Controversy
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is in hot water and facing intense pushback for comments he made earlier this week about a Black Santa, the KKK, and the Ashley Madison dating site. According to The Hill, the controversial remarks came during a hearing on the case “303 Creative v. Elenis,”...
Attorney Claims Trump Would Have Immunity Even If He'd Said To 'Burn Congress Down'
Donald Trump's lawyer said a president should be shielded from lawsuits even if he was “seeking to destroy our constitutional system.”
Missouri woman escapes handcuffs and steals squad car before officer gets shot
Two Missouri residents were arrested last week after leading police on a chase followed by one suspect escaping handcuffs, stealing a squad car, and attempting to disarm an officer
Officer injured on Jan. 6 says resigning wasn't his choice: 'They did that to me, the mob'
A US Capitol police officer injured on January 6, 2021, said Thursday that he is not leaving the force by choice, but "because they did that to me, the mob."
Pinellas husband and wife who smoked in Capitol during riot sentenced to jail
A married couple from Largo who admitted entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was sentenced to jail time Friday. Marilyn Fassell, a 59-year-old nursing assistant who gained notoriety through a selfie she took while smoking a cigarette inside the building, was sentenced to 30 days and three years probation.
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
Illinois gun store owner says proposed ‘assault weapon’ ban will turn citizens into criminals
(WTVO) — A gun shop owner says he will file a lawsuit if a proposed gun ban filed in the Illinois House becomes a law. Dan Eldridge, president of the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois and owner of Maxon Shooter’s Supplies and Indoor Range in Naperville, said what is being proposed as an “assault weapons” ban […]
Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean
A Florida teenager severely beat this mother after she kept telling him to clean his room, authorities said.
