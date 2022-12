It wasn't looking good there for a little bit in the first half. Notre Dame opened up an 11-point lead midway through the first half, but Florida State stayed locked in, fought back, and it ended up being a very back-and-forth game but FSU would hang on in the end. It was a hard-fought effort that pays off with a 2-1 ACC start, and Notre Dame staying winless in Tallahassee, and the home team continues to dominate this series.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO