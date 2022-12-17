OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It happens hundreds of times every day in Nebraska’s county courts. Someone gets arrested and goes before a judge -- usually the next day. That judge hears the charges -- the reasons why they may or may not be dangerous -- or a flight risk -- and the likelihood they’ll show up to the next court appearance. That’s when bond is issued by the judge. If it’s $1,000 -- the suspect needs to come up with 10% -- in this example, $100 -- to get out of jail before trial.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO