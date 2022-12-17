Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports body found in search for missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the investigation of Cari Allen's disappearance led law enforcement to a body in Kansas. Investigators can't say for certain if the remains found are Allen's until an autopsy is completed. Kansas Authorities made the discovery in Topeka —...
BREAKING: Body found at location of interest in connection to Cari Allen search
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and the Topeka Police Department went to the area and discovered a dead human body.
WOWT
Douglas County correctional officers getting a raise
Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Westside senior making history on the football field. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors to a state championship.
WOWT
Homeless man facing arson charges after Omaha building fire deemed intentional
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after investigators determined a fire had been intentionally set early Tuesday at a building near 26th and Harney streets. Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Omaha Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at that location, observing smoke on arrival. Firefighters were...
WOWT
BREAKING: Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons' case
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans.
WOWT
Omaha murder suspect extradited from Seattle, booked into Douglas County Jail
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man wanted in connection with the death of an Omaha woman in November has been returned to Douglas County from Seattle. Keanu Louis, 18, was arrested in Seattle and extradited back to Omaha. He was booked Wednesday into Douglas County Corrections on first-degree murder and weapons charges.
WOWT
New arrest in Laurel murders
Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday.
Glenwood Police Report Two Arrests
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Kerri Thomas of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant. Police transported Thomas to the Mills County Jail. The bond was set at $12,000. Glenwood Police arrested 22-year-old Hunter Bickle of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Driving Under Suspension. Officers transported Bickle to...
KETV.com
Court documents detail investigation of 20-year-old Omaha woman's death in mass shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Investigators believe 20-year-old Karly Wood, an Omaha woman killed in a mass shooting, was shot eight times. Wood's family said she was a person with a heart of gold saving up to start her own business, but her life was cut short. New court documents show...
Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges
(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
WOWT
City of Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County declare snow emergency
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of missing Omaha woman Cari Allen. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans.
Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA
Human remains that were found in Rock County, Minnesota over 40 years ago have now been identified as a Nebraska man who was reported missing since 1971. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man as Louis Gattaino, of Omaha, through genealogy and DNA testing. He was 25 at the time of his death, which is being considered a homicide.
WOWT
Man pleads no contest in fatal Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting suspect appears in court and pleads no contest to second-degree murder. Daniel Atherton, 25, is accused in a shooting incident from May 2022. He allegedly shot and killed Clinton Brownlee, 39, in the area of 65th and Ames. Atherton then allegedly ran to a...
WOWT
BREAKING: FBI serving search warrant at Omaha councilman Vinny Palermo's home
Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday.
WOWT
Omaha Public Works reminds residents to clear sidewalks
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of missing Omaha woman Cari Allen. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in Anytime Laundry robbery in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the robbery at Anytime Laundry that happened earlier this month. The Omaha Police Department arrested Jonathan Clausell for charges related to multiple incidents at Anytime Laundry. On Monday, officers reportedly responded to the business to investigation a theft...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln teen in custody for shoplifting and stealing a vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 15-year-old girl from Lincoln was reportedly shoplifting and stole a vehicle in November. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the Holiday Inn, 905 O St., on Nov. 23 for a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers said the keys for a 2018 Toyota...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple highway accidents Monday evening
NEBRASKA CITY – Scanner traffic indicates several accidents and alerts after sunset Monday when the temperature started to drop from a high of 36 degrees. EMS reported very slick conditions at an accident scene in Otoe County. A freight truck and Ford F-150 were involved. A minor injury was reported the pickup driver.
WOWT
New ACLU study questions practicality of cash bond
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It happens hundreds of times every day in Nebraska’s county courts. Someone gets arrested and goes before a judge -- usually the next day. That judge hears the charges -- the reasons why they may or may not be dangerous -- or a flight risk -- and the likelihood they’ll show up to the next court appearance. That’s when bond is issued by the judge. If it’s $1,000 -- the suspect needs to come up with 10% -- in this example, $100 -- to get out of jail before trial.
doniphanherald.com
Sources: Feds search home of Omaha city councilman, retired Omaha police captain
Federal agents searched the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo on Tuesday morning, just days after federal agents searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for underserved children in North and South...
