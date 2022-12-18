ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan picks up Stanford OT Myles Hinton as transfer

By Tom VanHaaren
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jN80_0jmNFmfI00

On the same day that Michigan 's offensive line won the Joe Moore Award for the second year in a row, the Wolverines added to their future with Stanford offensive tackle Myles Hinton announcing he will transfer to the school.

Hinton had played three seasons at offensive tackle for Stanford and earned the most outstanding freshman award from the school.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive lineman was a five-star prospect in the 2020 class who chose Stanford after receiving offers from some of the best programs in the country, including Alabama , Florida , Georgia , Michigan and Ohio State .

Hinton's brother, Christopher, played defensive tackle for Michigan from 2019 to 2021 and has been on the practice squads for multiple NFL teams this season. Their father, Chris Hinton Sr., played 13 seasons at offensive tackle in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts , Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings .

The Wolverines have been active in the transfer portal, taking in Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson and Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann .

The offensive line will be losing center Olu Oluwatimi , who transferred in from Virginia and won the Rimington Award this year as the nation's best center, and could lose a few others from the rotation.

