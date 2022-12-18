ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Dodgers, J.D. Martinez agree on one-year, $10M deal

By Alden Gonzalez
ESPN
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers , still looking to patch holes in their lineup, agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with veteran designated hitter J.D. Martinez on Saturday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Martinez, a 35-year-old right-handed hitter, experienced a 77-point drop-off in OPS with the Boston Red Sox last season but was still productive, batting .274/.341/.448 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs in 139 games. From 2014 to 2019, Martinez was one of the most productive offensive players in the sport, slashing .307/.373/.581 while averaging 34 home runs and 98 RBIs.

The addition of Martinez might spell the end of Justin Turner 's prolonged tenure in Los Angeles. Martinez would soak up the majority of the plate appearances at DH, with Max Muncy and Miguel Vargas -- whom the Dodgers have frequently said will get an opportunity in 2023 -- also factoring in heavily. If no other additions are made on the infield, Vargas would see most of his time at third base and Muncy would play second base, with Gavin Lux serving as the everyday shortstop.

The Dodgers could still add a shortstop, but their most pressing need might be in center field.

In Los Angeles, Martinez will be reunited with Robert Van Scoyoc, the hitting coach who famously changed his approach and resurrected his career. Martinez will also rejoin Mookie Betts , his teammate with the Red Sox. Martinez was exclusively a DH last season but started 28 games in left field in 2021.

FanSided was first to report Martinez's agreement with the Dodgers.

ESPN

