Chicago Hounds Sign Center Mark O'Keefe

O'Keefe is the third former Austin player to join the Hounds.

The Chicago Hounds signed their fifth player, center Mark O'Keefe, on Friday after selecting him in the Major League Rugby Expansion Draft.

View the original article to see embedded media.

O'Keefe scored eight tries while averaging 10.8 meters per carry (111 carries) in 14 appearances (all starts) for the Austin Gilgronis this past season. For his efforts, O'Keefe earned first-team All-Pro honors.

O'Keefe has scored 20 career MLR tries in 44 appearances for Austin (2022), Atlanta (2021) and New York (2020). He helped New York and Atlanta advance to the playoffs, including a trip to the championship final with Atlanta.

Mark O'Keefe joins fullbacks Chris Mattina and J.P. Eloff , flanker Mike Matarazzo , and center Bryce Campbell to have signed with the Chicago Hounds. Campbell, Mattina and O'Keefe played together in Austin under Chicago head coach Sam Harris.