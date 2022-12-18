ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

orangeandbluepress.com

Louisiana:145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits

Louisiana: 145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits. In the upcoming new year, there will be a significant decrease in SNAP Benefits for more than 145,000 households. The main reason for this is because there was a cost-of-living adjustment to social security and veterans benefits according to a published post by myarklamiss.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
BENTON, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
RUSTON, LA
lbmjournal.com

RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill

CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

3 Louisiana residents died in 26 hours as the result of house fires

The State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) Office is pleading with the public to increase fire safety awareness and prevention efforts as disputes continue to investigate multiple fatal home fires across the state in just one day. “It’s cold outside and we know cold temperatures go hand-in-hand with fire tragedies,” said...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Man wanted for murder in Texas arrested in Ponchatoula, police say

Update, 7:03 p.m.: Bradlyn Alex McKay has been arrested, Ponchatoula police officials said in a Facebook post. The agency said Hammond police officers aided in the arrest. The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for assistance locating a man wanted for capitol murder in Texas. Eighteen-year-old Bradlyn Alex McKay, also known...
PONCHATOULA, LA

