Amid turmoil in state's child welfare system, acting secretary promoted to permanent job
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced late Wednesday that Terri Porche Ricks will be Louisiana's next secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services after she started the job last month on an interim basis. Ricks has served as the agency's deputy secretary since 2016 and was an undersecretary at...
Lanny Keller: Among John Bel Edwards' accomplishments in 2022, a noble loss
One of John Bel Edwards’ failures this year was also one of his best moments as governor of Louisiana. He declined to veto a hateful bill denigrating transgender youth in Louisiana. Not much thought was needed. The Legislature was poised to override his veto of Senate Bill 44 this...
Louisiana:145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits
Louisiana: 145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits. In the upcoming new year, there will be a significant decrease in SNAP Benefits for more than 145,000 households. The main reason for this is because there was a cost-of-living adjustment to social security and veterans benefits according to a published post by myarklamiss.
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
Stimulus proposal would give Louisiana families thousands each year
photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, the holidays are just around the corner. Are you're struggling some financially in Louisiana? If so, know you're not alone. Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 14.7% in Louisiana.
Why Louisiana electric companies don't expect big power outages from cold snap
While a blast of arctic air is set to blanket Louisiana with bitterly cold temperatures in the coming days, the electric grid operator and utilities say they are not expecting the type of rolling blackouts and mass outages experienced during the 2021 winter storm. Working in the grid’s favor is...
Letters: Jeff Landry's involvement in library disputes won't be helpful
As governor, Jeff Landry would probably ask for laws that would restrict or ban library material of "sexual" content and then bring back laws that dictate what can and cannot take place in the bedroom. Bring back the "good old days" and let's have book burnings on the levee. GORDON...
Rastafarian man shaved at Louisiana prison challenges ruling in religious freedom case
A former Rastafarian inmate is challenging a court ruling that he isn't entitled to monetary compensation after his head was forcibly shaved at a Louisiana prison in violation of his religious freedoms. The appeal focuses on whether money damages are available in lawsuits against state officials under the Religious Land...
Louisiana Football Signs 22 On National Signing Day
Louisiana Football Signs 22 On National Signing Day. St. Martinville WR Harvey Broussard among the new additions.
State workers’ $2B pharmacy contract could impact where you get your prescriptions filled
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Starting Jan. 1, 2023, over 200,000 state workers under the Office of Group Benefits could see a change in where they go to fill their prescriptions and get vaccines. This potential change comes after the state decided to move forward with a $2 billion pharmacy contract...
What is the Most Searched Christmas Cookie in Louisiana?
Google Trends has just released its most searched Christmas cookies by state.
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
Corps grants Louisiana permits needed to build $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion
Louisiana's proposed $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, designed to reconnect the Mississippi River with the Barataria Basin to create as much as 21 square miles of wetlands by 2070, was awarded key permits by the Army Corps of Engineers on Monday that could allow construction to begin in March 2023.
3 Louisiana residents died in 26 hours as the result of house fires
The State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) Office is pleading with the public to increase fire safety awareness and prevention efforts as disputes continue to investigate multiple fatal home fires across the state in just one day. “It’s cold outside and we know cold temperatures go hand-in-hand with fire tragedies,” said...
Man wanted for murder in Texas arrested in Ponchatoula, police say
Update, 7:03 p.m.: Bradlyn Alex McKay has been arrested, Ponchatoula police officials said in a Facebook post. The agency said Hammond police officers aided in the arrest. The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for assistance locating a man wanted for capitol murder in Texas. Eighteen-year-old Bradlyn Alex McKay, also known...
Best Louisiana Scratch-Offs for Big Payouts in Time For Christmas
Louisiana gift-givers wanting to stuff stockings with cash might consider these scratch-off games. Here is a breakdown of which games still have the biggest prizes.
