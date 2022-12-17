Read full article on original website
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Why It's Not Worth It To Buy Pre-Cut Citrus Fruits
If you're in need of a juicy kick of vitamin C to boost your immune system, you may be tempted to buy the carefully packaged, pre-cut citrus fruits at your grocery store. It can be a convenient alternative to purchasing a variety of fruits and chopping each one yourself. Whether you're using them to toss into a creamy fruit salad or are just looking for a healthy snack that's ready to be devoured at will, choosing pre-sliced fruit seems like an easy no-brainer. But if you're a financial, environmental, or health-conscious consumer, you should never buy pre-cut fruit and vegetables.
The Type Of Apple Behind Cracker Barrel's Fan-Favorite Fried Apples
To the most casual of observers, there are just a handful of different kinds of apples — red, green, yellow, white, and striped — in the world, based on the various colorations adorning the skins of the sometimes sweet, sometimes tart, always crunchy fruit. The reality, of course, is that there is a sweeping variety of apples, with 7,500 varieties grown across the globe, including 2,500 different apples grown in the United States, according to the Washington Apple Commission. A major reason that there are so many different types of apples in the United States and around the world is that there are many different tastes, and many different cooking needs, that apples can be specifically developed to meet in order to satisfy consumers.
How Does Costco Cook Its Famous Hot Dogs?
If there's one Costco item everyone is familiar with, it's got to be Costco's $1 hot dog. Regardless of whether or not you personally shop at Costco, you've got to admit that's one heck of a deal. And as it turns out, that deal goes all the way back to the chain's early years.
Upworthy
Little girl mistakes shopper for Santa and he adorably plays along: 'A great Christmas present'
Kids really look forward to meeting Santa Claus during the holiday season when he comes by to drop off their presents. One such child was ecstatic when she saw "Santa Claus" at a Walmart in Teays Valley while shopping with her family. The little one named Sophie Jo couldn't stop...
Almost $3 Billion Will Be On Starbucks Gift Cards This Holiday Season
Gift cards are a divisive gift. "Gift cards are just less useful money that expires, and it's high time we stopped using them. Just hand over the cash," writes Amanda Yeo in Mashable. Consumers typically end up spending 40% more than the value of the card anyway, using the gift card to offset the cost of their purchase, per Bloomberg. The pros of a gift card are if you don't know what to get someone, they're the perfect gift, giving the receiver the opportunity to buy what they want. And if you're shopping at the last minute, they're ideal and low-effort. They're also a great way to control spending and an excellent way to teach kids about spending money. On the other hand, you either underspend and end up leaving a few dollars on the card, or you overspend and need to chip in a few of your own dollars to make up the difference. If you lose the card, you most likely won't see that money, and if you don't use the card, fees may be deducted from the balance, per Investopedia.
Use Your Stand Mixer To Up Your Baking Game By Milling Your Own Flour
Not all flour is created equally, according to The Seattle Times. Different types of flour contain varying levels of protein. Cake flour, for example, has the lowest amount of protein. Bread flour has a lot of protein. All-purpose flour, the most common variety, falls somewhere in the middle, per The Pioneer Woman.
McDonald's Restrooms In Japan Have Cleaning Devices For Phones
It's safe to say that cell phones play a huge role in many of our lives in today's digital age. Years ago, cell phones were primarily used just for communicating with each other through call or text. Now, the capabilities of cell phones have greatly expanded. The Deloitte Center for Technology, Media, and Telecommunications took a survey of 2,005 consumers from the United States and found that people use their cell phones nowadays for tons of activities. For example, the survey found that out of 10 consumers, six of them use their phones to control their smart home devices, and around seven in 10 consumers use their phones to pay and shop. Furthermore, about 68% of 14 to 17-year-olds and 49% of adults said that they find themselves consuming more content on their phones than they intended.
Whole Foods' Lux Orange-Scented Chocolate Is A Wink To Trader Joe's
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. People have been enjoying the chocolate-orange combination for centuries — yes, centuries. According to Carambar & Co, Joseph Terry created a yummy chocolate and candied orange peel treat all the way back in 1823. Does that name sound familiar? The Terry's Chocolate Orange we know and love today came into being in 1932, with more than 44 million sold each year (via Confectionary News).
The Best Potato Peelers In 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While you can get away with peeling potatoes using a paring knife, it can be both time-consuming and dangerous. After all, most of us have nicked a finger while removing the skin from a slippery potato with a knife. Luckily, potato peelers can keep your fingers safer and ease the tedium of prepping food. And they aren't just for peeling potatoes. Most peelers can also remove the skin from other vegetables and fruit, including carrots, tomatoes, and even butternut squash. You can also use them to shave hard cheeses or make citrus peels to garnish cocktails.
Sonic Added A Specialty Grilled Cheese To Its Menu
Grilled cheese sandwiches are a kid's menu staple at many restaurants, but there's no need to cut them out of your diet once you're considered a teen. The nostalgic sammie is a favorite for adults, too. Actually, scratch that. It's the favorite, at least according to a 2019 YouGov survey in which the comfort food received a 79% likability rating, making it the most popular sandwich in America. Its delectable combination of buttery toasted bread and gooey, melted cheese is so simple, yet oh so satisfying – even more so if there's an Instagram-worthy cheese pull involved. And when paired with a bowl of warm tomato soup for dipping? Chef's kiss.
Popeyes' BOGO Has A Free Chicken Sandwich For You Before The New Year
With the last week of the year in sight, the most wonderful time of the year is fully upon us. While the holidays can certainly be wonderful, they can also be stressful for many reasons. Buying food in bulk for your entire extended family, purchasing outfits and tickets for festive events, and spending exorbitant amounts on holiday gifts can put a large dent in anyone's wallet. According to a Regions Next Step survey, 42% of Americans connote the majority of their holiday stress with shelling out money (via Business Wire).
TikTok Is Having A Party Over Oreo Top Ramen
Nowadays, tons of food hacks and food trends are born and popularized on the popular social media video platform TikTok. Various TikTok food trends include cloud bread, pasta chips, corn ribs, butter boards, and so much more. To put it into perspective, the hashtag #foodtiktok had about 106.6 billion views in 2022, with cloud bread garnering 3.4 billion views, pasta chips had 1.1 billion views, and butter boards received around 358.4 million views according to CNBC. Now, there's supposedly a new TikTok food trend in the form of Oreo Top Ramen.
Taco Bell Has An 'Electric' Strawberry Freeze Coming Your Way
Mountain Dew Baja Blast exploded onto the fast food dining scene in 2004 and has since become an icon, per QSR. For a decade, this vibrant green soda could only be found at Taco Bell. Brand Eating reports that it was so popular as an accompaniment to a taco or Crunch Wrap Supreme that Mountain Dew began selling it in stores in 2014 for a limited time.
What Exactly Is A 'Wet Burrito'?
Picture this: it's a late December night, and suddenly, you get a severe case of the munchies. Many people may opt for the humble burrito, whether made at home or enjoyed in a Tex-Mex restaurant of their choice. Statista reveals that in 2017, people in the U.S. voted with their wallets for the best restaurants selling burritos. In first place is Taco Bell, with $9.8 billion in sales, followed by Chipotle and El Pollo Loco.
This Whimsical 80's Girl Scout Cookie Paired Rice Krispies And Twix
Every year, the communities that host Girl Scout troops are treated to an up-close and personal view of free enterprise, as the young ladies and their troop leaders gather outside grocery stores and in other public places to entice passersby to purchase a box (or two, or three) of Girl Scout cookies. Today, more than 100 years after the sales began with home-baked cookies, Girl Scout cookie sales raise hundreds of millions of dollars each year with the vast majority of the money staying in the communities where the cookies are sold to support local Girl Scout activities. The types of cookies available from the Girl Scouts have fluctuated over the years, although three varieties — Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Sandwich (Do-Si-Dos), and Shortbread (Trefoils) — have become perennial offerings.
Here's Where You Can Find Ree Drummond-Style Butcher Blocks
Let's say you're out with a friend, and they are discussing a tough day at work. "If it happens again," they tell you, "my head will be on the chopping block." Now, is your immediate reaction to (A) feel sorry for your pal, (B) conclude that the transgression was most likely their own fault, or (C) wonder what kind of chopping block, exactly, and would it need regular re-oiling with food-grade mineral oil?
At-Home Elephant Ears Recipe
There are plenty of names for this delightful treat, but at its essence, fried dough is as straightforward as it gets. Of course, we can get on board with elephant ears, as recipe developer Eric Ngo of Frenchie the Toast refers to this warm dessert. Simple pantry staples make up this recipe, and the trickiest step of the process is avoiding any splatter from the frying oil.
A Drive-Thru Only Fast Food Future Isn't Implausible
COVID-19, which caused a worldwide shutdown around March and April 2020 (via Yale Medicine), changed many of our lives for the foreseeable future. During this time, states and countries ordered their citizens to stay at home, schools and restaurants closed, many people either became unemployed or started working from home, and countries even closed their borders in an effort to control the virus. Perhaps the biggest way the pandemic changed our lives was how we eat out at restaurants. According to NPD, delivery restaurant orders grew 116% and drive-thru orders grew 20% from February 2020 to February 2022, while less people were placing carryout orders.
Michael Symon's Flavor Trick For A Quick, Oven-Smoked Turkey
When it comes to cooking methods, almost nothing is more ancient than the art of smoking almost any type of meat. According to Morton's Family Farm, the technique has been around for a long time. Though those first culinary adventures in smoking were most likely a happy accident caused by having a smoky wood fire blazing next to meat that was drying, these days smoked meat is a delicacy that is cherished in many cultures. From Montreal smoked meat to a Cajun smoked sausage pasta recipe (and dare we say bacon?), there's something about that savory, smoky flavor many folks just can't get enough of.
