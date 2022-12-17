Gift cards are a divisive gift. "Gift cards are just less useful money that expires, and it's high time we stopped using them. Just hand over the cash," writes Amanda Yeo in Mashable. Consumers typically end up spending 40% more than the value of the card anyway, using the gift card to offset the cost of their purchase, per Bloomberg. The pros of a gift card are if you don't know what to get someone, they're the perfect gift, giving the receiver the opportunity to buy what they want. And if you're shopping at the last minute, they're ideal and low-effort. They're also a great way to control spending and an excellent way to teach kids about spending money. On the other hand, you either underspend and end up leaving a few dollars on the card, or you overspend and need to chip in a few of your own dollars to make up the difference. If you lose the card, you most likely won't see that money, and if you don't use the card, fees may be deducted from the balance, per Investopedia.

1 HOUR AGO