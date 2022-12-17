ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announces transfer to Michigan

On Tuesday afternoon, former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Twitter his intentions to transfer to Michigan after four seasons with the Hoosiers. The 23-year-old quarterback was never featured in a prominent role during his time with the Hoosiers, as he sat behind Michael Penix Jr. for multiple seasons. This season, he played the third string role behind Connor Bazelak and Dexter Williams II.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Former Liberty QB commit chooses Auburn

Hank Brown is reuniting with Hugh Freeze. The former Liberty quarterback commit announced his commitment to Auburn on Tuesday, a day after picking up an official offer. Brown had committed to Freeze while at Liberty. "I am very excited to announce my commitment to play football at Auburn University," Brown...
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Former Indiana TE AJ Barner transferring to Michigan

Michigan has found tight end help inside the Big Ten Conference as AJ Barner has announced he will transfer to Michigan for the 2023 season. Barner was a team captain for the Hoosiers in 2022, playing in 10 games. He missed the game between Indiana and Michigan this year due to an injury. He finished the season with 28 catches for 199 yards and 3 touchdowns.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Scarlet Nation

ATH DJ Waller commits to Michigan's class of 2023

Three-star ATH DJ Waller (Youngstown, Ohio) announced his pledge to Michigan football on Sunday, becoming the 20th member of the Wolverines' 2023 class. Michigan extended an offer to Waller toward the middle of November. Shortly after, Waller took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor to see the Wolverines in person for their game against Illinois on Nov. 19.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Former Texas offensive lineman Andrej Karic commits to Tennessee

Has landed a commitment from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Andrej Karic — a former offensive lineman at Texas — has announced his commitment to the Vols. He joins kicker Charles Campbell and tight end McCallan Castles as incoming transfers and is set to compete for a starting job for the 2023 season.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy