Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
What happened to Jake Sully’s body at the end of Avatar?
What happened to Jake Sully’s original body? The central conceit of the James Cameron movie Avatar is that humanity has developed the technology to pilot cloned bodies remotely. They use this tech to build human/Na’vi hybrids called avatars which are then used to interact with the native Na’vi.
thedigitalfix.com
John Carpenter’s The Thing nearly had a much worse ending
John Carpenter knows how to make a brilliant horror movie. Not only did he create the Halloween franchise, but he also made one of the best movies of all time in The Thing. It could all have been ruined, though, had the plan to change the ending of the ‘80s movies gone ahead.
A New ‘Terminator’ Movie Is Being Discussed
While James Cameron didn’t direct a movie between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, he did produce and co-write a few titles, including the most recent Terminator film, Dark Fate. Despite Cameron’s involvement, as well as roles for franchise stalwarts Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, the film was not a hit, which Cameron recently attributed to making “your granddad’s Terminator movie” and having “myopia” about what they had created and what today’s moviegoing audience would think about it.
TikToker hits back after dermatologist suggests her skin condition is fake
A popular TikTok dermatologist has been slammed for accusing a woman of faking a painful skin condition by using makeup. Nancy Morel — who often posts clips chronicling day-to-day life with her aggressive skin condition — posted one of her applying makeup during a flare-up last week. It captured the attention of dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, who stitched the clip alluding to the possibility that Morel — whom Shirazi described as a “very talented makeup artist” — is faking her severe skin condition with makeup. “Looks similar to vascular occlusion…BUT,” Shirazi, who has 1.9 million followers, wrote on a video that has since...
Futurism
It Turns Out Elon Musk’s Stalking Incident Had Nothing to Do With ElonJet
Late last week, maybe-still-Twitter-CEO Elon Musk banned the Twitter account @ElonJet, which as its name suggests, was dedicated to tracking the comings and goings of Musk's private jet. Musk's rationale for the ban was that the account had led to a dangerous stalking incident involving Musk's young son with Claire...
Upworthy
Four years ago an accident resulted in a plastic-eating mutant that just might save us all
Researchers knew it would take a while for the bacteria to evolve into the environmental savior we need. Plastic has been taking over our world for a while now. You may not think too much about it, but plastic is a global crisis. A recent rundown in The National Review reveals that more than 8 million tons of plastic is regularly deposited in the ocean. It's killing sea life, endangering coral reefs, and affecting the fish we eat because of the toxins they ingest.
I had my belly button surgically removed — and no one understands why
TikTok creator Ezequiel, who posts under the name “Ogreto,” is no stranger to body modification. However, the TikTok user — who also sports a forked tongue and stretched earlobe — has now baffled followers with his decision to surgically remove his belly button, seemingly going for a look that evokes the lead character from “Kyle XY.” One clip, posted at the end of November, has over 3.2 million views with the caption, “When you think the navel is just for collecting dirt,” and several images of his modified belly button. The 24-second video includes a series of clips showing the evolution of the...
British-American Kickboxer Goes on Nasty Twitter Rant Against Meghan Markle
British-American kickboxer Andrew Tate is stirring the pot almost immediately after being reinstated on social media. Tate was banned from Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube for hate speech. He was also banned on Twitter but recently reinstated after Elon Musk took over. In a post he tweeted on Dec. 15...
Good News Network
‘Alien’ Minerals Never Found on Earth Share Their Traumatic Origin Story
In 2019, prospectors found a meteorite in Somalia while looking for opal which has now revealed three never-before-seen minerals that originated off-Earth. Since minerals are a little like recipes, their formation can inform us as to the history of their making, and these are no exception; with scientists positing that they came from the surface of a planetary body near to a location that was struck by an ultra-fast impact which turned the rocks and metal nearby into liquid.
EW.com
Babylon number 'My Girl's P---y' is, in fact, a real song from 1931
Damien Chazelle's Babylon is a Hollywood narrative of excess and debauchery, but if you think he didn't do his research, well, he's got you licked. The film, which hits theaters Dec. 23, is full of nods to the era of Hollywood's transition from silents to talkies, some more surprising than others. Babylon opens on a massive party, full of champagne, drugs, sex, and of course, entertainment.
game-news24.com
The new greatest material of the world made from scratch Discover CrCoNi
News good plan Discover CrCoNi, the new strongest material of the world created from scratch. Let CrCoNi talk about the toughest new material in the world. A very special alloy made from the man’s creation is under this unattractive name, which could be used later. Only the strongest resistant...
Watch this super rare footage of a baby-faced Gerard Way, before he was famous, defending comic books on a US chat show
An almost unrecognisable Gerard Way appeared on the Sally Jessy Raphael show when he was just 16 years old to defend comic books from censorship
Vice
Before the e-girl there was the X-girl
This article is part of the i-Dentity podcast series. You can listen to the full episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The e-girl is one of the most pervasive internet subcultures we have today. But the e-girl didn’t appear out of nowhere - her origins lie in aesthetic styles which emerged during third-wave feminism in the US. From the Riot Grrrls, to skater style, through to indie rock, soft grunge and emo, the e-girl is an aesthetic amalgamation of subcultures from the relatively recent past. In particular, the 1990s streetwear brand X-girl, founded by Sonic Youth frontwoman Kim Gordon and stylist Daisy von Furth, served as a blueprint for the rehashing and remixing of subcultural styles, the wearing of too-tight baby tees and general girl-centrism found in the culture of the e-girl.
Vice
A photographic ode to chaos, euphoria and self-discovery
This story originally appeared on i-D Italy. If life is essentially one long, uninterrupted state of flux, any semblance of stability is mere illusion. Chaos, on the other hand, is inevitable. This seems to be the message behind German fashion photographer Valeria Herklotz’s latest photo book, Chaos, published by Oui Non Editions, which documents a series of bodies in motion, dancing with wild abandon.
Daily Beast
Why Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party Looked So Boring
The cachet of Beyoncé’s “Club Renaissance” listening parties threatened to rub off over the weekend as fans vibe-checked the exclusive but seemingly lethargic affair. On Friday, the first of two events—held in celebration of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, which dropped back in July—took place at Skylight’s Forgotten Edge warehouse in Los Angeles. Model and singer Shaun Ross was among the famous faces enjoying himself in the crowd, and at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, he posted on Twitter: “Club renaissance LA too good.”
Ang Lee Had to ‘Mediate’ the ‘Friction’ Between Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger During ‘Brokeback Mountain’
Ang Lee is recalling the tension during the “Brokeback Mountain” production. The director remembered late lead star Heath Ledger in a tribute for Empire’s Greatest Actors Issue and detailed the “friction” between Ledger and co-star Jake Gyllenhaal for the queer Western cowboy romance. “Heath’s aura powers the whole story. He did a lot of preparation, mostly on his own. And he often surprised me with what he brought to his work,” Lee said. “One aspect I cherish was getting to witness Heath and Jake [Gyllenhaal] develop that relationship between their characters. I saw it unfold right in front of my eyes, from...
Woman turns creepy text from Jiffy Lube guy into incredible 'teaching moment'
This article originally appeared on 08.09.19There's not a woman alive who hasn't suffered through an unwanted come-on from a creep. Some women are so afraid of these encounters they feel they can't be as nice to men as they'd like, for fear their friendliness will be mistaken for flirtation.One woman's encounter with a creepy come-on has received over 110,000 likes on Twitter because of her flawless response. Twitter user @LovableAndKind recently shared screenshots from a text exchange between her sister and a Jiffy Lube employee who found her phone number and sent her an unsolicited text.
Flustered Elon Musk Flips Out on ‘Jackass’ for Questioning Him
“Chief Twit” Elon Musk lost it when grilled about Twitter’s software engineering and coding on Tuesday night, calling the questioner a “jackass” for pressing for specific details. During a Twitter Space hosted by renowned hacker George Hotz, who had resigned from Twitter earlier in the day,...
Why am I always so angry?
The question I’m a single woman in my 40s. I have a career and I own my flat, but I’m continually unhappy. I’ve been taking all sorts of antidepressants on and off for the past 20 years and have seen different types of therapists, doctors, psychiatrists and have attended anger management and mindfulness courses, retreats, yoga. Nothing works. My brain scans are normal.
Daily Beast
Harry and Meghan Host Netflix Film on Inspirational Leaders
For those looking for a meaningful way to see in the new year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to host a New Year’s Eve Netflix documentary focusing on “inspirational leaders” that will include Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, and Nelson Mandela. Also included is Meghan’s friend, the journalist Gloria Steinem. The new trailer features an interview with Ginsburg, who died in September 2020, suggesting the film has been in production for some time. Harry and Meghan voice a famous Mandela quote in the trailer, with Harry saying: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we’ve lived…” and Meghan completing the quote, saying: “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” The show is called Live to Lead.
Comments / 3