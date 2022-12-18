The Detroit Lions had a feeling their play call on 4th-and-1 late in the game against the Jets could be quite successful. "I knew someone was going to be wide open. I wasn’t sure exactly who that would be, and I didn’t know that it was going to be a touchdown. I thought it was going to be an explosive though," said offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "I thought it was going to be big, and that’s kind of -- every week, we kind of have the gameplan set up where, ‘Shoot man, I really hope we can get these, I don’t know, call it five to 10 plays off the sheet.’ But situation really dictates that, so it kind of depends. Kind of depends on whether we can get to it or not, but that’s every week we feel really good about certain plays, and you can’t just call them out of the blue and hope they work. We would just try to set them up in the right spots.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO