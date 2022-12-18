Read full article on original website
Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
Steelers Changing Field to Replicate Immaculate Reception
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still set to honor the late Franco Harris during their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders and are taking extra steps to ensure the stage is set for the moment. The Steelers will retire Harris's number at halftime of the game and...
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: Tyler Hall
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve, Saturday. We caught up in the Raiders' locker room to talk to Tyler Hall and look ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and Christmas.
Aidan Hutchinson’s Versatility Is Lifting the Lions’ Playoff Hopes
Aidan Hutchinson sits on a couch in the Lions’ practice facility, the embodiment of how to nail a draft pick, and also proof of why it is so hard to do. Six months ago, Hutchinson was considered the safest pick in the draft, a high-floor/low-ceiling guy: What you see is what you get. But even the Lions did not really know what they were getting until they got him.
Kansas City ice box: Saturday poised to be coldest regular-season game in Seahawks history
Geno Smith is counting on hand warmers. DK Metcalf says he might be showing off his legendary physique. “I may go out shirtless for warm-ups,” Metcalf said. “I don’t care about the cold.”. Defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said he may go out in short sleeves. He grew...
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
NFL Draft Profile: Kenderick Duncan, Safety, Louisville Cardinals
Jalen Hurts Out vs. Cowboys, Gardner Minshew Will Step In. By Ed Kracz Sports Illustrated Philadelphia Eagles News, Analysis and More.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals Eyeing Bigger Goals, Not Focused on Clinching Playoff Spot
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have won six-straight games and could clinch a playoff spot with a with over the Patriots on Saturday, but that isn't something the players or coaches have talked about. "I was not," Joe Burrow said when asked if he was aware of their opportunity to...
Q&A: Brock Wright Says It’s Fun to Watch Jared Goff ‘Ball Out’
The Detroit Lions had a feeling their play call on 4th-and-1 late in the game against the Jets could be quite successful. "I knew someone was going to be wide open. I wasn’t sure exactly who that would be, and I didn’t know that it was going to be a touchdown. I thought it was going to be an explosive though," said offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "I thought it was going to be big, and that’s kind of -- every week, we kind of have the gameplan set up where, ‘Shoot man, I really hope we can get these, I don’t know, call it five to 10 plays off the sheet.’ But situation really dictates that, so it kind of depends. Kind of depends on whether we can get to it or not, but that’s every week we feel really good about certain plays, and you can’t just call them out of the blue and hope they work. We would just try to set them up in the right spots.”
Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Cincinnati’s Christmas Eve Clash Against New England
CINCINNATI — It's time for a holiday edition of Bengal Bets. Readers are feeling cheery after a clean sweep last week in the Tampa Bay contest. Cincinnati stormed back to cover the 3.5-point spread and powered 57 total points to go over 44.5. Sprinkle in an over on Tom...
Steelers Might Have to Wait for Bigger Draft Picks
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have to wait a little longer for some of college football's biggest stars. With the constant change of the NCAA landscape, players are making easier decisions on their future - with a direct impact on teams like Pittsburgh. With NIL money floating around, it's easier than...
Lions Changed Flight Schedule to Avoid Inclement Weather
The Detroit Lions have called an audible in anticipation of an impending winter storm. With snow on the horizon, head coach Dan Campbell and company will travel to their Week 16 game at the Carolina Panthers a day early. Originally supposed to fly Friday, the team will fly to Carolina on Thursday.
Tom Brady Shares Why He’s Still Playing Football
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't quite gone to plan. The Bucs currently sit at just 6-8 and are fighting for their lives to stay atop the NFC South standings to make the playoffs. They have lost 2 of their last 3, including a comeback by the Bengals last week that saw the Bucs play their best half, then worst half of football this season.
Baylor vs. Air Force picks, predictions: Armed Forces Bowl schedule, odds
The college football bowl schedule continues this week as Baylor meets up with Air Force in the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday. Baylor came into this season as the defending Big 12 champion, and still had an outside shot at a repeat late in the year, but a three-game losing streak resulted in the Bears skidding to a 6-6 record.
Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Pass Defense, Catching Passes, Chubb, and More
Part 2 of the post-Bills game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. For God’s sake, when is this team gonna use a TE for anything?. Hey there, well, they do use the tight ends to block quite frequently. As for the passing game, I think I’ve reached the point where I’ve given up on the idea of Gesicki, Smythe or Long becoming factors.
Cowboys Starter Benched; Open ‘Competition’ for New First-Teamer
The secondary of the Dallas Cowboys looks to be a glaring concern following the 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... and coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday announced a plan. "The competition is up for that spot,'' Quinn declared. Two starters, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are gone due...
NFL Draft Profile: Spencer Rolland, Offensive Tackles, North Carolina Tar Heels
Jags rule out Walker, Fatukasi for game against Jets. The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out two defensive starters — linebacker Travon Walker and nose tackle Foley Fatukasi — for Thursday night's game at the New York Jets.
NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are two weeks left in the season and as we head into 2023, just five teams – the Bears, Cardinals, Rams, Texans and Broncos – have been eliminated. That should make for some competitive games and challenging selections in our NFL Week 17 picks and predictions.
Miami Heat Trying To Make Adjustments During Injury-Filled Season
The Miami Heat were without three of their best players in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. By now, the Heat have gotten accustomed to playing shorthanded. It seems to be the norm because of so many injuries this season. "It's definitely tough but it's part of the NBA season,"...
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf says NFL officials have stopped talking to him, just flag him
DK Metcalf sees it as an opportunity — to show off his famously chiseled physique. The Seahawks’ 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver with renowned body fat and legendary workout photos knows it’s supposed to be about 14 degrees with a wind chill around zero at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. That’s where and when Seattle (7-7) will play Christmas Eve at AFC West-champion Kansas City (11-3).
