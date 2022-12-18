Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Libraries in the Golden Triangle continue to serve the community
GOLDEN TRIANGLE (WCBI) – In our fast-paced world, many people think that libraries are a thing of the past. Libraries are still a center of the community, sharing knowledge with all those who come through the doors. They’re in the nooks and crannies of your community. Filling them...
wcbi.com
Local faith-based organization gets funding from 4-County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A local faith-based organization gets a much-needed financial boost. The Mission East is a faith-based non-profit organization that helps men overcome substance abuse. The Mission’s focus is helping men live a sober life, but it takes help from the community to make that a...
Commercial Dispatch
Crump, Moore to be honored at Unity Park
STARKVILLE — Two new names will be added next year to the growing list of honorees at downtown’s Unity Park, committee member Jean Marszalek announced Monday. Longtime pastor and Oktibbeha County Justice Court Judge W. Bernard Crump and original park committee co-chair Ava F. Moore have been selected as the 2023 honorees. Marszalek told the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors the committee is still determining whether the ceremony enshrining the honorees will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16) or Juneteenth (June 19).
wcbi.com
Sheriff’s Office collects, delivers toys to kids all over Oktibbeha County
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In Oktibbeha County, Sheriff’s cruisers are helping carry the load for Santa’s Sleigh. For several years now, Sheriff Steve Gladney and his deputies and staff have been collecting and delivering toys for children throughout the county. They have teachers, school counselors, and...
wcbi.com
Winston County Sheriff hangs up retires his badge
WINSTON, Miss (WCBI) – After more than ten years on the job, one area Sheriff is ready to turn in his badge and enjoy more family time. Winston County Sherriff Jason Pugh has announced he will not run for another term. While he is preparing for retirement, other candidates are preparing to campaign.
wcbi.com
OCH partners with UMMC to study cardiovascular issues in rural areas
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County residents get a chance to learn more about a multi-state healthcare study and possibly become participants in it. The University of Mississippi Medical Center is one of the regional medical centers participating in the nationwide Risk Underlying Rural Areas Longitudinal or, RURAL, Study.
tippahnews.com
Multiple MDOT road projects going on in North Mississippi awarded to Ripley company
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. Multiple projects were awarded to WG Construction in Ripley. “I always look forward to the construction season and drier weather returning so we can get more done,” said Northern District...
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
wcbi.com
Chickasaw County Sheriff announces intention to re-run for his position
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If it seems like we just finished with election season, it may be because we did. But 2023 is another election year for Mississippi. Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers is one of the first elected officials in our area to announce his intention to run in 2023.
wcbi.com
4-County reaches two year milestone providing FASTnet service
GOLDEN TRIANGLE (WCBI) – For over 80 years, 4-County Electric Power Association has been empowering the lives of people in Northeast Mississippi. Fast forward eight decades and they continue to provide quality service, electricity, and as of two years ago, internet service. Two years ago, 4-County realized the need...
Owner of pit bulls that attacked Mississippi lineman arrested
The owner of pit bulls that attacked a Mississippi lineman earlier this month has been arrested. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Nicholas Smith, 44, on Saturday. Smith has been charged with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five...
wcbi.com
Mississippi State signing day recap
Mississippi State football received 25 letters of intent on National Signing Day as well as two transfers. Fourteen of the letters of intent are from players in Mississippi. Head coach Zach Arnett made it clear in his introductory press conference that in-state recruiting is a priority. The Bulldogs have the 26th-ranked class according to 247 Sports.
wcbi.com
Man arrested in Carroll County after his dogs attack utility worker
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – A Carroll County man has been arrested after the dogs he owns attacked an electric company worker. We must warn you, these images may be disturbing. These are photos of Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, who was attacked by five...
Commercial Dispatch
Four Starkville, West Point football players take NCAA route on National Signing Day
OL Chris Hayes — Southern Miss. Fresh off a state championship in Hattiesburg, Starkville lineman Chris Hayes officially signed with the University of Southern Mississippi on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets’ MHSAA Class 6A state championship was even sweeter for Hayes, who will be spending his next four years playing...
wcbi.com
Fans, friends gather in Starkville to pay tribute to Mike Leach
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Fans and friends came through the rain and the gloom to Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University. It seems Head Coach Mike Leach built a special relationship with many of his players. And, they wanted to share those stories. So did many of the people...
wcbi.com
Former Starkville city employee charged with misusing city’s gas card
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville city employee is accused of helping himself to some extra gasoline at the city’s expense. Marcus Smith was charged with felony embezzlement, meaning the amount was over $1,000. He worked in the sanitation department. Mayor Lynn Spruill said some irregularities were...
wcbi.com
MSU will host Mike Leach’s memorial service at Humphrey Coliseum
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A memorial service is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon for Mississippi State University Coach Mike Leach. The service begins at 1:00 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum on the MSU campus. Doors open to the public at noon. The MSU head coach died last week following a sudden...
wcbi.com
Starkville police arrest Clay County man in connection to Friday shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was charged in connection with a Starkville shooting. Daquavis Quinn was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault. Starkville police said the shooting happened this past Friday in an apartment complex parking...
WLOX
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two days before his 51st birthday is one day Bubba Rawles will never forget. He had just finished an afternoon service call on December 13 and was backing down the home’s long driveway in Carroll County when his service truck became stuck. “I got...
kicks96news.com
Murder, and Multiple Burglaries and Dope Charges, in Neshoba Arrests
ANTONIOUS RICHARD BACKSTROM, 36, of Preston, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $7,500. CHRISTOPHER BAGWELL, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCJC. Bond $20,000, $400, $600, $600.
