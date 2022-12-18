ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilmichael, MS

wcbi.com

Libraries in the Golden Triangle continue to serve the community

GOLDEN TRIANGLE (WCBI) – In our fast-paced world, many people think that libraries are a thing of the past. Libraries are still a center of the community, sharing knowledge with all those who come through the doors. They’re in the nooks and crannies of your community. Filling them...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Local faith-based organization gets funding from 4-County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A local faith-based organization gets a much-needed financial boost. The Mission East is a faith-based non-profit organization that helps men overcome substance abuse. The Mission’s focus is helping men live a sober life, but it takes help from the community to make that a...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Crump, Moore to be honored at Unity Park

STARKVILLE — Two new names will be added next year to the growing list of honorees at downtown’s Unity Park, committee member Jean Marszalek announced Monday. Longtime pastor and Oktibbeha County Justice Court Judge W. Bernard Crump and original park committee co-chair Ava F. Moore have been selected as the 2023 honorees. Marszalek told the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors the committee is still determining whether the ceremony enshrining the honorees will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16) or Juneteenth (June 19).
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Winston County Sheriff hangs up retires his badge

WINSTON, Miss (WCBI) – After more than ten years on the job, one area Sheriff is ready to turn in his badge and enjoy more family time. Winston County Sherriff Jason Pugh has announced he will not run for another term. While he is preparing for retirement, other candidates are preparing to campaign.
wcbi.com

OCH partners with UMMC to study cardiovascular issues in rural areas

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County residents get a chance to learn more about a multi-state healthcare study and possibly become participants in it. The University of Mississippi Medical Center is one of the regional medical centers participating in the nationwide Risk Underlying Rural Areas Longitudinal or, RURAL, Study.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Multiple MDOT road projects going on in North Mississippi awarded to Ripley company

TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. Multiple projects were awarded to WG Construction in Ripley. “I always look forward to the construction season and drier weather returning so we can get more done,” said Northern District...
RIPLEY, MS
wcbi.com

4-County reaches two year milestone providing FASTnet service

GOLDEN TRIANGLE (WCBI) – For over 80 years, 4-County Electric Power Association has been empowering the lives of people in Northeast Mississippi. Fast forward eight decades and they continue to provide quality service, electricity, and as of two years ago, internet service. Two years ago, 4-County realized the need...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi State signing day recap

Mississippi State football received 25 letters of intent on National Signing Day as well as two transfers. Fourteen of the letters of intent are from players in Mississippi. Head coach Zach Arnett made it clear in his introductory press conference that in-state recruiting is a priority. The Bulldogs have the 26th-ranked class according to 247 Sports.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Fans, friends gather in Starkville to pay tribute to Mike Leach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Fans and friends came through the rain and the gloom to Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University. It seems Head Coach Mike Leach built a special relationship with many of his players. And, they wanted to share those stories. So did many of the people...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Former Starkville city employee charged with misusing city’s gas card

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville city employee is accused of helping himself to some extra gasoline at the city’s expense. Marcus Smith was charged with felony embezzlement, meaning the amount was over $1,000. He worked in the sanitation department. Mayor Lynn Spruill said some irregularities were...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

MSU will host Mike Leach’s memorial service at Humphrey Coliseum

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A memorial service is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon for Mississippi State University Coach Mike Leach. The service begins at 1:00 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum on the MSU campus. Doors open to the public at noon. The MSU head coach died last week following a sudden...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville police arrest Clay County man in connection to Friday shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was charged in connection with a Starkville shooting. Daquavis Quinn was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault. Starkville police said the shooting happened this past Friday in an apartment complex parking...
STARKVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

Murder, and Multiple Burglaries and Dope Charges, in Neshoba Arrests

ANTONIOUS RICHARD BACKSTROM, 36, of Preston, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $7,500. CHRISTOPHER BAGWELL, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCJC. Bond $20,000, $400, $600, $600.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

