ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Voices of Louisiana: How do we save the state's vulnerable children?

Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is overworked and overmatched, and children are falling through the cracks, and in the most tragic instances, losing their lives. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate has been investigating what’s gone wrong with the state agency tasked with protecting the youngest and most vulnerable Louisianans from neglect and abuse, and the paper asked several experts in the field for ideas on how to turn things around. Here are their suggestions.
LOUISIANA STATE
newsnationnow.com

LA to move homeless residents into hotels

(NewsNation) — Newly elected Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has launched a program to move homeless residents into hotels. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says in January of 2020, there were more than 580,000 people across the U.S. experiencing homelessness. In Los Angeles, more than 40,000 people are experiencing homelessness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ktalnews.com

How Louisiana’s Human Trafficking Prevention team is working to save lives

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Human Trafficking remains a significant issue for Louisiana. In January, Governor John Bel Edwards joined Dr. Dana Hunter in officially announcing the state’s first Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center and advocacy campaign. Sheri Combs, the Senior Human Trafficking Program Manager of Covenant House...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Entergy Louisiana offers energy efficiency tips during cold weather

Winter is officially here, bringing cold temperatures to the region and kicking heaters – and energy consumption – into high gear. You can stay cozy while managing both energy usage and costs by making your home more energy efficient. Instead of cranking up the thermostat when the temperatures...
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
RUSTON, LA
KLFY News 10

Here’s how and why to care for pets, livestock in cold temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — As freezing temperatures creep into Louisiana this week, animal rights advocates are asking pet and livestock owners to make sure animals have shelter. Louisiana law requires pet owners to give proper food, water, veterinary care, and shelter to their furry friends, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA). Organization Director […]
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change. State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is looking for ways for Louisiana to attract jobs and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Vogue Magazine

Meet the Founder: Emma Grede

We’re excited to announce that our LA-based members can join Emma Grede, cofounder and CEO of Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, for the first installment of Meet The Founder—a brand-new conversation series that gives our Vogue Club community the chance to learn firsthand from world-leading fashion and beauty entrepreneurs, as well as network with other like-minded Vogue Club members.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy