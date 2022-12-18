Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Amid turmoil in state's child welfare system, acting secretary promoted to permanent job
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced late Wednesday that Terri Porche Ricks will be Louisiana's next secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services after she started the job last month on an interim basis. Ricks has served as the agency's deputy secretary since 2016 and was an undersecretary at...
theadvocate.com
Voices of Louisiana: How do we save the state's vulnerable children?
Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is overworked and overmatched, and children are falling through the cracks, and in the most tragic instances, losing their lives. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate has been investigating what’s gone wrong with the state agency tasked with protecting the youngest and most vulnerable Louisianans from neglect and abuse, and the paper asked several experts in the field for ideas on how to turn things around. Here are their suggestions.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Jeff Landry's involvement in library disputes won't be helpful
As governor, Jeff Landry would probably ask for laws that would restrict or ban library material of "sexual" content and then bring back laws that dictate what can and cannot take place in the bedroom. Bring back the "good old days" and let's have book burnings on the levee. GORDON...
kalb.com
State workers’ $2B pharmacy contract could impact where you get your prescriptions filled
Fort Polk Master Sergeant files suit against Biden Administration over vaccine. The Pelican Center for Justice filed suit against the Biden Administration in the Western District of Louisiana on behalf of Master Sergeant Robert W. Galey, Jr., who was denied a religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the United States Army.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Deadline to apply for pandemic related homeowners or rental assistance with the state is 5:00 pm Wednesday
The Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund will stop accepting applications Wednesday at 5 PM. Desiree Honore Thomas is Assistant Commissioner in the Division of Administration. “We didn’t want people to continue to apply and there not be any funds left,” Thomas said.
Unique angel bonfire honors crash victim who donated organs to save people on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bonfires on the Levee is an annual holiday tradition that attracts thousands of people to Louisiana. The creative and unique pyramids of burning logs pay tribute to the state’s culture and heritage, but there’s one, in particular, that has a very personal and special meaning.
newsnationnow.com
LA to move homeless residents into hotels
(NewsNation) — Newly elected Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has launched a program to move homeless residents into hotels. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says in January of 2020, there were more than 580,000 people across the U.S. experiencing homelessness. In Los Angeles, more than 40,000 people are experiencing homelessness.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Federal cost of living adjustment for Veterans will affect Snap and other DCFS benefits
In 2023, most Louisiana residents on Social Security will see a big increase in their benefits. Deputy Assistant Secretary for family support at D-C-F-S, Monica Brown, says it’s the largest increase in 40 years and veterans benefits will also go up next year. “An 8.7% increase I mean they’re...
ktalnews.com
How Louisiana’s Human Trafficking Prevention team is working to save lives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Human Trafficking remains a significant issue for Louisiana. In January, Governor John Bel Edwards joined Dr. Dana Hunter in officially announcing the state’s first Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center and advocacy campaign. Sheri Combs, the Senior Human Trafficking Program Manager of Covenant House...
houmatimes.com
Entergy Louisiana offers energy efficiency tips during cold weather
Winter is officially here, bringing cold temperatures to the region and kicking heaters – and energy consumption – into high gear. You can stay cozy while managing both energy usage and costs by making your home more energy efficient. Instead of cranking up the thermostat when the temperatures...
Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
Here’s how and why to care for pets, livestock in cold temperatures
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — As freezing temperatures creep into Louisiana this week, animal rights advocates are asking pet and livestock owners to make sure animals have shelter. Louisiana law requires pet owners to give proper food, water, veterinary care, and shelter to their furry friends, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA). Organization Director […]
ktalnews.com
Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change. State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is looking for ways for Louisiana to attract jobs and...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly failing to pay a landowner more than $24,000 for timber. He is charged with one count of failure to remit payment for the harvest of forest products.
wbrz.com
Some citrus varieties will fare better than others in upcoming cold spell
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana citrus farmers and others with citrus trees are preparing for damaging cold conditions later this week -- but not all crops face the same level of vulnerability. The LSU AgCenter is sharing a chart that rates the hardiness of those fruit trees. Kumquat trees are best...
Meet the Founder: Emma Grede
We’re excited to announce that our LA-based members can join Emma Grede, cofounder and CEO of Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, for the first installment of Meet The Founder—a brand-new conversation series that gives our Vogue Club community the chance to learn firsthand from world-leading fashion and beauty entrepreneurs, as well as network with other like-minded Vogue Club members.
houmatimes.com
LDWF Reminds Deer Hunters of CWD Control Area Regulations in Northeast Louisiana
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reminds deer hunters of regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana, which includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations, which apply ONLY to the CWD Control Area, are intended to...
theadvocate.com
Rastafarian man shaved at Louisiana prison challenges ruling in religious freedom case
A former Rastafarian inmate is challenging a court ruling that he isn't entitled to monetary compensation after his head was forcibly shaved at a Louisiana prison in violation of his religious freedoms. The appeal focuses on whether money damages are available in lawsuits against state officials under the Religious Land...
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
theadvocate.com
Lake Maurepas carbon capture project faces backlash over test wells: 'Give us a break'
About 50 residents of Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa and other parishes flocked to Baton Rouge for a hearing on a global gas supply company’s application for a test well permit in Lake Maurepas. The stratigraphic test well is set to be built on the lake’s south side in St. John...
