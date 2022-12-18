Read full article on original website
Paul Harris
4d ago
Please drive sober, and stay out from behind the wheel after you have had a few drinks. If you drink and drive, stop and consider the people who's life you are risking, as well as your own. Every year families lives are ruined as a result of drunk driving. Don't risk life in prison for killing innocent people as a result of your poor decisions. Once you have killed someone because of your drinking and driving, you can't bring them back, and you have to live with that on your conscious the rest of your life.
Reply
4
Related
Is It Legal in Missouri to Drive Without A Front License Plate?
There are so many rules regarding driving, but there is one rule that everyone who drives in Missouri should know. Do you need a front license plate in Missouri?. Well, you don't get two license plates for anything. In Missouri legally you have to have BOTH plates on the vehicle. One in the front and one in the back, but there are a few exceptions. If you are getting plates for a motorcycle, bus, trailer, and historic vehicle with the year of manufacture plates you only need one license plate on the back.
MoDOT, troopers tell drivers to stay home Thursday
Missouri Highway Patrol and MoDOT are ready for Thursday's snow and cold, but ask drivers to stay home to avoid dangerous snow and cold.
KFVS12
Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
ktvo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for help in locating man who shot at trooper
Carter County, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.
KMZU
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Missouri using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Parson signs executive order allowing drivers delivering propane to drive more hours
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed an executive order temporarily relaxing the hours of service regulations for commercial motor vehicles delivering propane. Current federal and state regulations limit the number of hours commercial truck drivers can operate to 11 consecutive hours. The order temporarily suspends these regulations for motor carriers transporting propane The post Parson signs executive order allowing drivers delivering propane to drive more hours appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri Governor signs executive order ahead of cold blast
MISSOURI - Missouri takes precautionary measures to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected this week. Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of Missouri.
How to find winter road conditions across Iowa
IOWA, USA — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. As winter weather roars into Iowa this week, a live look at road conditions across the state before heading out the door is vital.
wtad.com
Winter storm on its' way
Expected to hit Thursday with snow, followed by winds, bitter cold. Officials in both Illinois and Missouri are urging caution on the roads, as the area's first winter storm of the season is set to roll through on Thursday. Both the Illinois and Missouri Departments of Transportation say that road...
Missouri dispensaries prepare for legal sales of recreational marijuana
Marijuana dispensaries in Missouri are preparing for the legal sale of recreational marijuana beginning on Feb. 6, 2023.
939theeagle.com
Hartzler: Blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge started in a combine
West-central Missouri’s outgoing congresswoman says the massive October blaze that destroyed more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the blaze quickly spread. “Now ultimately that fire did spread into...
AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As frigid temperatures roll in across Mid-Missouri, AAA says there are some ways homeowners and renters can prepare to prevent costly expenses further down the road. ABC 17's Stormtrack Weather Team forecasts snow and extreme cold Thursday heading towards Mid-Missouri. "With our first sort of wintery blast that we're gonna see, it The post AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
Some Kansas City-area police shift K9s due to Missouri’s marijuana legalization
Some Kansas City-area police departments shift the responsibilities of K9 officers trained to detect marijuana since it is legal in Missouri.
Alfalfa cubes sold in Missouri recalled after nearly 100 horses become ill, die
Forty-five horses have either died or been euthanized after eating Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes which are sold in both Missouri and Kansas, according to an FDA warning.
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS THREE ELK HARVESTED IN MISSOURI DURING 2022 SEASON
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reported that Missouri hunters harvested one bull elk during the archery elk hunting season, which ran from October 15 through October 23, and two bull elk during the firearms portion which ran from December 10 through December 18. The three Missouri hunters were...
koamnewsnow.com
Gas prices are trending downward - How low will they go?
JOPLIN, Mo. - 4-Staters are hitting the pumps ahead of the holidays as prices remain about two cents less than the State's average last year. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Missouri is now down to $2.714 per gallon - nearly 50 cents less than last months average for the state.
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
Comments / 4