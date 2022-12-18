ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Paul Harris
4d ago

Please drive sober, and stay out from behind the wheel after you have had a few drinks. If you drink and drive, stop and consider the people who's life you are risking, as well as your own. Every year families lives are ruined as a result of drunk driving. Don't risk life in prison for killing innocent people as a result of your poor decisions. Once you have killed someone because of your drinking and driving, you can't bring them back, and you have to live with that on your conscious the rest of your life.

KICK AM 1530

Is It Legal in Missouri to Drive Without A Front License Plate?

There are so many rules regarding driving, but there is one rule that everyone who drives in Missouri should know. Do you need a front license plate in Missouri?. Well, you don't get two license plates for anything. In Missouri legally you have to have BOTH plates on the vehicle. One in the front and one in the back, but there are a few exceptions. If you are getting plates for a motorcycle, bus, trailer, and historic vehicle with the year of manufacture plates you only need one license plate on the back.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Parson signs executive order allowing drivers delivering propane to drive more hours

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed an executive order temporarily relaxing the hours of service regulations for commercial motor vehicles delivering propane. Current federal and state regulations limit the number of hours commercial truck drivers can operate to 11 consecutive hours. The order temporarily suspends these regulations for motor carriers transporting propane The post Parson signs executive order allowing drivers delivering propane to drive more hours appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri Governor signs executive order ahead of cold blast

MISSOURI - Missouri takes precautionary measures to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected this week. Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
We Are Iowa

How to find winter road conditions across Iowa

IOWA, USA — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. As winter weather roars into Iowa this week, a live look at road conditions across the state before heading out the door is vital.
IOWA STATE
wtad.com

Winter storm on its' way

Expected to hit Thursday with snow, followed by winds, bitter cold. Officials in both Illinois and Missouri are urging caution on the roads, as the area's first winter storm of the season is set to roll through on Thursday. Both the Illinois and Missouri Departments of Transportation say that road...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Hartzler: Blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge started in a combine

West-central Missouri’s outgoing congresswoman says the massive October blaze that destroyed more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the blaze quickly spread. “Now ultimately that fire did spread into...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As frigid temperatures roll in across Mid-Missouri, AAA says there are some ways homeowners and renters can prepare to prevent costly expenses further down the road. ABC 17's Stormtrack Weather Team forecasts snow and extreme cold Thursday heading towards Mid-Missouri. "With our first sort of wintery blast that we're gonna see, it The post AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Gas prices are trending downward - How low will they go?

JOPLIN, Mo. - 4-Staters are hitting the pumps ahead of the holidays as prices remain about two cents less than the State's average last year. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Missouri is now down to $2.714 per gallon - nearly 50 cents less than last months average for the state.
MISSOURI STATE

