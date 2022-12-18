Read full article on original website
Charlotte Marie Morgan
4d ago
I could not agree with this more. There are too many parents and even social workers who just do not have the support that is required. Not everybody had it as easy as others. Not everybody had someone. These children certainly didn't do anything to deserve that neglect. People need to do less judging and more helping.
Reply
3
Related
theadvocate.com
Amid turmoil in state's child welfare system, acting secretary promoted to permanent job
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced late Wednesday that Terri Porche Ricks will be Louisiana's next secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services after she started the job last month on an interim basis. Ricks has served as the agency's deputy secretary since 2016 and was an undersecretary at...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Jeff Landry's involvement in library disputes won't be helpful
As governor, Jeff Landry would probably ask for laws that would restrict or ban library material of "sexual" content and then bring back laws that dictate what can and cannot take place in the bedroom. Bring back the "good old days" and let's have book burnings on the levee. GORDON...
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: Among John Bel Edwards' accomplishments in 2022, a noble loss
One of John Bel Edwards’ failures this year was also one of his best moments as governor of Louisiana. He declined to veto a hateful bill denigrating transgender youth in Louisiana. Not much thought was needed. The Legislature was poised to override his veto of Senate Bill 44 this...
theadvocate.com
Hunters find human remains in St. Martinville
Law enforcement officials in St. Martin Parish are working to identify skeletal remains that were found recently in St. Martinville. The remains were discovered Tuesday by hunters near Isadore Street in St. Martinville, according to law enforcement. The St. martin Parish Sheriff's Office and LSU are working to identify the...
theadvocate.com
Corps grants Louisiana permits needed to build $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion
Louisiana's proposed $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, designed to reconnect the Mississippi River with the Barataria Basin to create as much as 21 square miles of wetlands by 2070, was awarded key permits by the Army Corps of Engineers on Monday that could allow construction to begin in March 2023.
theadvocate.com
Lake Maurepas carbon capture project faces backlash over test wells: 'Give us a break'
About 50 residents of Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa and other parishes flocked to Baton Rouge for a hearing on a global gas supply company’s application for a test well permit in Lake Maurepas. The stratigraphic test well is set to be built on the lake’s south side in St. John...
theadvocate.com
Why Louisiana electric companies don't expect big power outages from cold snap
While a blast of arctic air is set to blanket Louisiana with bitterly cold temperatures in the coming days, the electric grid operator and utilities say they are not expecting the type of rolling blackouts and mass outages experienced during the 2021 winter storm. Working in the grid’s favor is...
theadvocate.com
Man wanted for murder in Texas arrested in Ponchatoula, police say
Update, 7:03 p.m.: Bradlyn Alex McKay has been arrested, Ponchatoula police officials said in a Facebook post. The agency said Hammond police officers aided in the arrest. The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for assistance locating a man wanted for capitol murder in Texas. Eighteen-year-old Bradlyn Alex McKay, also known...
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
theadvocate.com
With a freeze on the way, Dan Gill explains what to do for your plants after it passes
Weather often plays a big role in my column topics. After a bunch of days in the 80s two weeks ago, I wrote last week about our mild winter weather. We experience chilly to mild weather for much of the winter, punctuated by occasional bouts of cold to very cold weather.
theadvocate.com
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
theadvocate.com
Harvey Broussard went with his heart to sign with Ragin' Cajuns on Wednesday
St. Martinville receiver Harvey Broussard wasn't planning on signing a letter of intent Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound senior — who woke up Wednesday as a verbal commitment to the University of Memphis — announced a few days ago that he would sign at his high school on the first day of the early signing period.
theadvocate.com
Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
theadvocate.com
St. Michael pulls away late after St. Amant gets close
St. Amant basketball coach Travis Uzee could only bury his face in his right hand. With the Gators rallying from a 13-point deficit to get within three points of St. Michael the Archangel with 6½ minutes to play, the Warriors slammed the door shut. Point guard Derrick Morris ignited...
Comments / 4