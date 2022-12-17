Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Additional Social Security payment coming this month for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
G. Herbo, Michael Amir, Faheem Muhammad, 19 Keys, & Earn Your Leisure Headline REBUILD CHICAGOWHEREISTHEBUZZChicago, IL
Related
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Matt Carpenter leaving Yankees for massive raise is hard to argue with
The ending to Matt Carpenter’s 2022 season with the New York Yankees was abject proof that baseball, like life, isn’t fair. After Carpenter and his WB Mason mustache rejuvenated his career with one of the hottest summers on record, the team rushed him back from his foot fracture only to receive a piteous playoff run for their efforts.
Brian Cashman reveals horrifying plan for Yankees outfield
Brian Cashman checked off priority No. 1 in the Yankees outfield this offseason, but the roster is far from perfect. Outside of Aaron Judge, the only consistent themes with the New York Yankees outfield over the last season and a half or so have been poor fits, bandaid experiments, and poor play.
Aaron Judge puts more pressure on Yankees after being named Captain
Ladies and gentlemen, Aaron Judge is the 16th captain in New York Yankees franchise history, which was a foregone conclusion among many after he signed a nine-year, $360 million contract with the team a couple of weeks ago. Judge was in the Bronx on Wednesday for a re-introductory press conference...
Yankees slice surprising fan favorite off roster to make room for Tommy Kahnle
Sure felt like the New York Yankees had a few more moves in their pocket before they had to resort to this level, huh?. According to Aaron Judge at Wednesday’s press conference, Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner might have a few more tricks up their sleeve in the weeks to come in order to address the bullpen and left field vacancy.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Local Insider offers update on next moves
Yesterday, Bruce Levine hopped on 670 The Score to discuss several topics as the Chicago Cubs continue to push on this offseason. Most notably, the Cubs are looking to continue spending and add this winter to an already much-improved roster from just a season ago. After the signings of Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, Brad Boxberger, and now Dansby Swanson, the Cubs look to spend.
Chicago Cubs News: Chicago Cubs' plan, Jon Lester recruits, and more
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson was formally introduced by the team on Wednesday afternoon and a large part of the reason why Swanson chose to sign with the Cubs was because of the plan that team president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins shared with the shortstop in regard to the plan for the team to return to winning.
Carlos Correa-Giants-Mets bombshell makes Aaron Judge’s return to Yankees even better
Pour one out for San Francisco Giants fans this offseason. Not just a sip, the entire bottle. How bad can we really feel, though? This team has won three World Series since 2010. While that’s much better than the New York Yankees simply re-signing Aaron Judge, you have to admit, that move feels pretty damn good right about now.
Red Sox ownership’s latest reported venture could be what’s affected team spending
Fenway Sports Group reportedly has its eye on the prize. Unfortunately, the prize in question has nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox. Basketball has always been on principal owner John Henry’s mind. Before buying the Sox, he spent the 1990s negotiating to purchase the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets, as well as several MLB and NHL expansion teams. He bought a small interest in the New York Yankees in 1991, then purchased the Florida Marlins in 1999, and sold the club in January 2002 in order to purchase the Red Sox.
Red Sox living in different financial ‘galaxy’ than Yankees Killer Rafael Devers
If the Boston Red Sox didn’t learn their lesson from Mookie Betts’ departure, surely they would’ve been schooled by Xander Bogaerts fleeing for a mega-deal with the San Diego Padres, a crisis that could’ve been averted with a bit of fair treatment at any point following the 2021 season (or after his below-market 2019 extension, to be honest).
3 lefty relievers Yankees can still sign without breaking the bank
The New York Yankees‘ heavy lifting is complete. Can’t say the same for the Mets and Steve Cohen, but Hal Steinbrenner dropping $533.5 million this offseason is a feat only a few franchises can accomplish. But wait … Aaron Judge said they might not be done! Stay tuned!...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Michael Conforto connections grow
The Chicago Cubs still have a need for an impact bat in the middle of their batting order after the signing of free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson and that would seem to be the area that the team has shifted their focus to. While there is data that would seem to...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Trading for Eduardo Escobar makes sense
The Chicago Cubs may stand to benefit after a shocking move over the middle of the night that saw Carlos Correa's deal with the San Francisco Giants become null and void and the New York Mets swiftly moved in and picked him up, signing him to a 12-year, $315MM deal. Correa has been brought in strictly to shift over to the third base while keeping Francisco Lindor at SS and Jeff Mcneil to man 2B or the outfield. As much as there is to be said about that, one of several questions that need to be answered now is, "What happens with guys like Brett Baty or Eduardo Escobar?"
FanSided
301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0