Swope, Parks & Rec host holiday program for local kids
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local kids enjoyed making homemade ornaments Wednesday at Deming Park thanks to the Terre Haute Parks Department and the Swope Art Museum. “We partnered with the Swope to offer ten ornaments to kiddos in the community. It’s a ton of fun, and kiddos will go home with some treats and a bunch of ornaments to spread some holiday cheer. So we love putting this program on every year,” said Kilie Smith, Recreation Director for the city of Terre Haute.
