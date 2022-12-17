VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — More than 150 less-fortunate Knox County children will receive a Christmas gift this year thanks to the employees at Good Samaritan Hospital. According to a release from Good Samaritan, employees took part in the Giving Tree program this year to assemble hundreds of gifts ranging from clothing to toys, games, crafts, and other necessities. Those gifts will go to 170 less-fortunate children from the Vincennes community, North Knox and South Knox elementary schools.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO