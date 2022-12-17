Read full article on original website
Hospital workers donate gifts for Knox Co. children
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — More than 150 less-fortunate Knox County children will receive a Christmas gift this year thanks to the employees at Good Samaritan Hospital. According to a release from Good Samaritan, employees took part in the Giving Tree program this year to assemble hundreds of gifts ranging from clothing to toys, games, crafts, and other necessities. Those gifts will go to 170 less-fortunate children from the Vincennes community, North Knox and South Knox elementary schools.
Road crews prep for incoming severe winter weather
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Preparations are underway for a winter storm that could bring snow and wind chills of -30 degrees in some areas. Bitter cold temperatures, rain, snow, high winds and the potential of flash freezing pose big challenges to road crews. Vigo County Highway Director Larry...
