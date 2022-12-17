ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns S John Johnson III questionable to return to Ravens game

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqNJ8_0jmNDzxv00

Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III left the field during the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night and is questionable with return due to a thigh injury.

Johnson was having a strong game before leaving the field with the injury, forcing a fumble and recovering it just before being sidelined. On the day, Johnson had notched nine tackles, eight of which were solo.

In Johnson's absence, the Browns called in Ronnie Harrison to play safety.

Johnson was the second player to leave the field with injury as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was ruled out with a head injury.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Footwear News

Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals Game With Nike Air Max Sneakers & Smiley Graphic Shirt

Joe Burrow stepped out in some fresh threads while arriving for his latest game. In a photo uploaded on the Cincinnati Bengals Twitter page, the 26-year-old football player makes his way off a bus and into the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., where he played against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Bengals rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Buccaneers 34-23. Burrow was casually dressed for the occasion, wearing a black graphic shirt that featured a round neckline and was decorated with yellow smiley faces on the side of the sleeves. The Cincinnati Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy