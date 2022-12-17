ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Back to back! Ferris State wins 2nd national championship

By Remi Monaghan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
For the second straight year, Ferris State football is the top Dawg in DII college football. Beating Colorado School of Mines 41-14 in the title game.

This is the third time in four years that Ferris has played in the national championships and now holds back to back titles. The Dawgs scored first early in the first quarter when Carson Gulker, the Zeeland West native, crossed the goal line from two yards out making it 7-0 FSU.

Mines held Ferris to two field goals early in the second quarter. Freshman Eddie Jewett made both from 33 and 22 yards respectively. Ferris scored twice with less than a minute to go before the half. CJ Jefferson ran it in from 19 yards out and then Sidney McCloud pulled down an interception and ran it back 31 yards for another score making it 27-0 at the half.

Third quarter was fairly quiet. The Orediggers did finally get on the board with a touchdown by Michael Zeman. 27-7 Ferris still leads.

Gulker scored two more times in the fourth quarter, surpassing the 30 touchdown mark this season. The Redshirt freshman had 8 carries for 18 yards and three scores to help win the game.

Ferris had 432 total yards compared to Mines 212 yards. Mona Shores alumni Brady Rose led the Dawgs in receiving with five receptions for 83 yards. FSU ends the year 14-1 and as national champions.

