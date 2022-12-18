Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Airlines cancel 5,700 U.S. flights amid fierce winter storms
Airline cancellations topped 5,700 U.S. flights on Friday as massive winter storms snarled airport operations around the United States and frustrated tens of thousands of holiday travelers. That followed nearly 2,700 canceled flights on Thursday. Just over 1,000 flights have already been canceled for Saturday, according to flight tracking website...
CNBC
FedEx and UPS warn storm could delay holiday packages, airlines cancel thousands of flights
FedEx and UPS warned customers that holiday deliveries could arrive late because of bad winter weather. Snow, sleet, high winds and bitter cold from Winter Storm Elliott have swept through much of the U.S. More than 6,000 U.S. flights have been canceled and more than 20,000 delayed this week. Severe...
CNBC
Airlines cancel more than 12,000 flights during severe winter storms and scramble to rebook holiday travelers
Airlines struggled to find empty seats for travelers because flights were so full and schedules limited. Snow, high winds and bitter cold hit many U.S. airports leading up to Christmas. Cancellations began to ease over the weekend as weather improved. U.S. flight cancellations eased on Sunday but federal officials warned...
