FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Aundre Cross honored; US, Wisconsin flags to be lowered Thursday
MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Wednesday, Dec. 21 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thurs., Dec. 22 in honor of Aundre Cross. Cross, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, was killed on Friday, Dec. 9 in Milwaukee.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
All-fiber internet network expanding to West Bend and Washington County, WI
The network, which will be TDS’ first fiber build in Washington County, will serve nearly 14,000 homes and businesses with internet speeds up to 8Gig, while 10Gig dedicated connections will be available for businesses. Washington County Insider on YouTube. TDS’ plans demonstrate the importance of fast and reliable internet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
No Surprise Act; protections gap exposed by ambulance bill
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The No Surprises Act brought sweeping consumer protections to medical billing. Yet, one heart-attack survivor in West Allis tells Contact 6, he’s surprised by what the law does not cover. Michael James has grown tired of surprises. First, he survived a heart attack and stent...
UPMATTERS
Supply chain logistics company closes Wisconsin facility, all 100+ employees impacted
BRISTOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A supply chain logistics company is permanently closing its southeastern Wisconsin facility, laying off over 100 employees at the location. According to a letter sent by GXO Logistics Supply Chain, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will end all operations at its Kenosha facility located at 10375 140th Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holiday happenings at The Corners of Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Need a last-minute gift? There’s plenty of time and plenty to find at The Corners Of Brookfield. Gino Salomone is checking out how they're celebrating the season.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine family sends Racine Bingo holiday cards to share their love for the city
RACINE — Racine Bingo could be the newest craze this holiday season. Greeting cards have all been sent and the Christmas rush is at its peak. A local family in Racine sent unique holiday cards to share their love for the City of Racine’s establishments, activities and events.
Greater Milwaukee Today
WLFD chief sends memo addressing leadership complaints
OCONOMOWOC — Western Lakes Fire District (WLFD) Chief Brad Bowen sent a memo detailing changes he plans to bring to the understaffed department including team building, improving training for managers, and mandating harassment and bullying training in 2023. This comes after a third-party report from Kelly Consulting Inc. revealed...
wisconsinrightnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Drunk Driver Accused of Killing Racine Nurse, 20, Is Not A US Citizen, Has Immigration Hold
Ernest Regalado Rodriguez, the accused drunk driver charged in the crash that killed 20-year-old nurse Johanna Pascoe in Caledonia, Wisconsin, has an immigration hold in the Racine County Jail, according to records obtained by Wisconsin Right Now. Regalado Rodriguez, 21, of Racine, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee St. Francis Hospital labor/delivery to close, prompting protests
The labor and delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital is set to accept its last patients Wednesday. It was the only hospital where you could have a child on Milwaukee's south side.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
City doesn't have $15M to tear down Northridge Mall if owners refuse to do it
Attorneys representing the City of Milwaukee said the city does not have the $15 million potentially needed to tear down the vacant Northridge Mall
tmj4.com
Milwaukee towing company helps police combat reckless driving
MILWAUKEE — One Milwaukee towing company handles all of the towing contracts in the City of Milwaukee and most in Milwaukee County. They also play an integral role in helping Milwaukee police combat reckless driving. "We tow people that are arrested, people that don't have insurance, people that are...
WISN
Neighborhood says it hasn't gotten mail delivered in weeks
MILWAUKEE — Residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Solomon Bunn lives near N. 72nd Street and W. Sheridan Avenue. He said he's only getting advertisements delivered. "It was actually junk mail, it was none of the mail I was...
CBS 58
Health professionals say Ascension puts 'profits over people' after cut to St. Francis Hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local health professionals are pushing back on a recent decision by Ascension Medical Group to close a labor and delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. "They've yanked the rug out from beneath the south side of Milwaukee," Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals...
wtmj.com
Ascension cuts labor & delivery services at Milwaukee’s St. Francis Hospital before Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Expecting families on the south side of Milwaukee might need to adjust their plans as Ascension St. Francis Hospital announced that it will no longer offer labor and delivery services, instead transferring those patients to Ascension’s Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital or Wisconsin Hospital on the St. Joseph Campus before Christmas.
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies
With a significant winter storm on the way for the end of this week, some cities in Southeastern Wisconsin are getting ahead of the game and issuing snow emergencies.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-43N closed Wednesday in Ozaukee County, dispatch reports 'a lot of crashes'
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - I-43 northbound was closed at Pioneer Road Wednesday night, Dec. 21, and Ozaukee County dispatch reported "a lot of crashes." According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, freezing drizzle was occurring in the area, not visible on radar, making roads slick. Wisconsin DOT officials said the roadway...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
Racine man indicted in nationwide Ring doorbell swatting scheme
A Racine man and a man from North Carolina were recently indicted in connection to a nationwide Ring doorbell swatting scheme that spanned over a week in 2020.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burlington fire, hybrid vehicle batteries identified as cause
BURLINGTON, Wis. - The Burlington Fire Department said hybrid vehicle batteries are to blame for a Dec. 15 fire. According to fire officials, crews cut their way into the building on Maryland Avenue near Milwaukee Avenue. Four battery packs from hybrid vehicles were found where the fire originated. The batteries...
