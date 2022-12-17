ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Aundre Cross honored; US, Wisconsin flags to be lowered Thursday

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Wednesday, Dec. 21 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thurs., Dec. 22 in honor of Aundre Cross. Cross, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, was killed on Friday, Dec. 9 in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

No Surprise Act; protections gap exposed by ambulance bill

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The No Surprises Act brought sweeping consumer protections to medical billing. Yet, one heart-attack survivor in West Allis tells Contact 6, he’s surprised by what the law does not cover. Michael James has grown tired of surprises. First, he survived a heart attack and stent...
WEST ALLIS, WI
UPMATTERS

Supply chain logistics company closes Wisconsin facility, all 100+ employees impacted

BRISTOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A supply chain logistics company is permanently closing its southeastern Wisconsin facility, laying off over 100 employees at the location. According to a letter sent by GXO Logistics Supply Chain, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will end all operations at its Kenosha facility located at 10375 140th Avenue.
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

WLFD chief sends memo addressing leadership complaints

OCONOMOWOC — Western Lakes Fire District (WLFD) Chief Brad Bowen sent a memo detailing changes he plans to bring to the understaffed department including team building, improving training for managers, and mandating harassment and bullying training in 2023. This comes after a third-party report from Kelly Consulting Inc. revealed...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
tmj4.com

Milwaukee towing company helps police combat reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — One Milwaukee towing company handles all of the towing contracts in the City of Milwaukee and most in Milwaukee County. They also play an integral role in helping Milwaukee police combat reckless driving. "We tow people that are arrested, people that don't have insurance, people that are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Neighborhood says it hasn't gotten mail delivered in weeks

MILWAUKEE — Residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Solomon Bunn lives near N. 72nd Street and W. Sheridan Avenue. He said he's only getting advertisements delivered. "It was actually junk mail, it was none of the mail I was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington fire, hybrid vehicle batteries identified as cause

BURLINGTON, Wis. - The Burlington Fire Department said hybrid vehicle batteries are to blame for a Dec. 15 fire. According to fire officials, crews cut their way into the building on Maryland Avenue near Milwaukee Avenue. Four battery packs from hybrid vehicles were found where the fire originated. The batteries...
BURLINGTON, WI

