East Stroudsburg, PA

Man accused of firing gun at Little Caesars’ manager

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSXlf_0jmNDMyw00

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An East Stroudsburg man has been arrested and charged after allegedly firing a gun at a Little Caesars Pizza manager.

According to Stroud Area Regional Police Chief, Jennifer Lyon, on Friday, December 16 around 8:42 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Little Caesars Pizza, on Washington Street, in East Stroudsburg.

Police say an East Stroudsburg man, identified as William Pabon, 37, of East Stroudsburg, called Little Caesars to complain about not getting his order. He began to argue with employees over the phone and asked for the business address, which staff gave to him, investigators say.

According to law enforcement, Pabon showed up and began a verbal argument with the manager, at which point he removed a handgun from his jacket and tried to go behind the counter where customers are not permitted.

Officers say the manager stopped Pabon from going behind the counter when Pabon pointed the gun at the manager and fired one round from the gun. Police say the shot went through the manager’s shoe but missed his foot.

Stroud Area police say Pabon continued to yell, trying to fight the manager, but left the restaurant after the manager refused to fight. Officers say as they arrived on scene, they found Pabon in his vehicle and immediately searched him, and placed him in custody.

According to Chief Lyon, as Pabon was searched officers found brass knuckles on his person, and a 9mm handgun was located in plain view inside his vehicle.

Detectives say upon arrival they viewed video surveillance from cameras inside and outside of Little Caesars, which confirmed what employees reported. Police say they also confirmed Pabon did not have a valid PA license to carry a concealed firearm.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Pabon was taken into custody, arraigned in front of MDJ Kristina Anzini, and denied bail. He was remanded to the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Pabon is facing felony charges of attempted criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, carrying a firearm without a license, and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possessing instruments of crime, and prohibited offensive weapon.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, at 10:00 a.m.

