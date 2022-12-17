Dylan Raiola Won’t Be Easy to Replace in Ohio State’s Recruiting Class of 2024, But Buckeyes Have Time to Evaluate Options

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers No. 1 2025 QB Prospect Bryce Underwood, Ajani Cornelius Will Commit Wednesday, CJ Dippre Enjoys OSU Visit
Happy Early Signing Period week, everybody. We’ve got a lot to discuss in Monday’s Hurry-Up, so let’s get to it. On the same day Ohio State lost the commitment from the top-ranked player in the 2024 class, the Buckeyes offered the top-ranked signal-caller in the 2025 cycle, five-star Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood received the offer while visiting OSU for a bowl practice Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Predicting What Ohio State's Game Plan for Its CFP Semifinal Matchup With Georgia Might Look Like
Author's Note: In advance of Ohio State's matchup with Georgia in the Peach Bowl on December 31, Film Study will spend each week until then breaking down one aspect of the contest. December 8: Scouting the Georgia Defense. Last Week: Scouting the Georgia Offense. Today: Creating a Game Plan to...
Eleven Warriors
A Look at Ohio State's Top 10 All-Time Recruits, the Buckeyes Scored Plenty of TDs in 2022 and Former OSU Receivers Are Dominating in the NFL
The 2022 Early Signing Period is here. Let's not waste any time diving into the Skully and, of course, let's have a good Wednesday, shall we?. WELCOME TO SIGNING DAY. Depending on when you read this, there are a few hours or maybe a few minutes until the Buckeyes receive National Letters of Intent from its commitments in the 2023 class. Perhaps you are here after the Eleven Warriors front page has flooded with countless stories we have for all of Ohio State's signees.
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star Safety Jayden Bonsu Brings Physicality, Versatility to Ohio State's Secondary in 2023 Class
It took a little longer than expected, but Jayden Bonsu is officially a Buckeye. The four-star safety from New Jersey didn’t sign with the Buckeyes on Wednesday morning as originally anticipated, but eventually made things official on Wednesday night, submitting his National Letter of Intent to Ohio State to secure his place in the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class. Although Ohio State had not sent out a tweet announcing his signing as of Thursday morning, he is now listed among the Buckeyes’ 20 signees on Ohio State’s official website.
Eleven Warriors
Initial Thoughts on Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class and How Dylan Raiola’s Decommitment Impacts the Buckeyes’ 2024 Class
It’s National Signing Day, which means we’re focused on recruiting and how Ohio State is building for the future on this week’s episode of Real Pod Wednesdays. Eleven Warriors recruiting analyst Garrick Hodge for the entirety of this week’s episode as we start out by looking at Ohio State’s new class of signees for the 2023 recruiting class, then take a look ahead to the 2024 class and discuss the impact of Dylan Raiola’s decommitment on the Buckeyes’ future at quarterback. We also talk about the roster additions Ohio State is still trying to make through the transfer portal.
Eleven Warriors
Avery Henry Planning to Travel with Ohio State to Peach Bowl As Buckeyes Stand Behind Him in Cancer Battle
Despite being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, Avery Henry is planning to travel with the Ohio State football team to Atlanta next week. Ryan Day said Wednesday that Henry is intending to be with the team for the Peach Bowl and that he and the Ohio State football program plan to do everything they can to support the freshman offensive tackle after his recent bone cancer diagnosis, though they also want to give him space when he needs it.
Eleven Warriors
Austin Siereveld Brings Stability to Ohio State's Offensive Line Corps
But the battle to land the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld was anything but a sure thing. Leading up to his May commitment, both Notre Dame and Alabama were staunch opposition for OSU to land the commitment of Siereveld. But after doing his due diligence and visiting each school, he landed on playing for his hometown team and committed to Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
Avery Henry Has Buckeye Nation Behind Him, Justin Fields Keeps Improving, Joshua Perry is On Point and Nic Bouzakis is That Dude
Welcome to the Tuesday Skull Session. The Peach Bowl is 11 days away. THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS. On Monday night, Ohio State freshman offensive tackle Avery Henry announced via Twitter that he had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. As I'm sure was the case with many of...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Seeks Bounceback Effort From Buckeyes in Mid-Major Matchup With Maine
The Buckeyes will be home for the holidays as they begin winding down the year with the first of two mid-major stocking-stuffers over the next nine days. Maine makes a voyage from the Northeast to lock horns with an Ohio State team that has yet to lose in five home games this season but is coming off an emotional overtime loss to North Carolina in a Madison Square Garden environment that Chris Holtmann likened to a high-level NCAA Tournament game. The Buckeyes haven’t struggled against lower-level competition so far, but their coach believes bouncing back from Saturday’s defeat – perhaps the most draining of the season – will go a long way in defining what he can expect from the team come the start of 2023.
Eleven Warriors
Malik Hartford Continues Lakota West Pipeline and Brings Well-Rounded Skill Set to Ohio State‘s Safety-Driven Defense
Ohio State has now signed three players from Lakota West High School in a two-year span. A year ago, Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola officially became Buckeyes when they submitted their National Letters of Intent to Ohio State. On Wednesday, their former Firebird teammate ensured he would soon be their future Buckeye teammate when Malik Hartford officially signed with Ohio State as a member of its 2023 recruiting class.
Eleven Warriors
Miles Walker Brings Size And Athleticism to Ohio State Offensive Line As True Tackle Prospect in 2023
Ohio State needs true offensive tackle prospects for the post-2022 future, and at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Miles Walker certainly fits that description. The Buckeyes signed the nation’s No. 34 OT and the fourth-rated recruit in Connecticut Wednesday as Walker put pen to paper to bolster Ohio State’s 2023 haul. Walker committed to offensive line coach Justin Frye and the Buckeye program back on July 8, and nearly six months later, he’s made it official.
Eleven Warriors
Will Smith Jr. “Glad To Be” Following in His Father's Footsteps and Playing for Ohio State After Signing His National Letter of Intent Wednesday
Will Smith Jr. had waited for Wednesday’s moment to arrive his entire life. The four-star defensive tackle put his pen to paper Wednesday to ink his National Letter of Intent with Ohio State, knowing that he’d soon don the uniform once worn by his late father, former Ohio State defensive end Will Smith.
Eleven Warriors
Denzel Ward Leads Dominant Defensive Performance, Noah Brown Scores Second and Third NFL Touchdowns, Justin Fields and Terry McLaurin Reach 1,000-Yard Milestones
The Baltimore Ravens scored only three points in their loss to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, and former Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward played a big role in the Browns’ dominant defensive performance. With the score 6-3 on the opening series of the third quarter, Ward ended one of...
Eleven Warriors
Will Smith Jr. Looks to Continue Father’s Legacy on Ohio State’s Defensive Line
It would have felt wrong if Will Smith Jr. had signed with any school other than Ohio State. After all, he grew up just minutes away from OSU and played at nearby Dublin Coffman High School. His father, Will Smith, was one of Ohio State’s first greats of the 21st century, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2003 after he helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002.
Eleven Warriors
Brandon Inniss Becomes Ohio State’s Fifth Five-Star Wide Receiver in Five Years
Any concerns about Brandon Inniss going elsewhere can officially be put to rest. While the five-star wide receiver said in early December that he was considering waiting until February to sign his National Letter of Intent, Inniss decided no such wait was necessary, putting pen to paper and officially becoming a Buckeye on Wednesday.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Men's Basketball Snatched Defeat From the Jaws of Victory Again Under Chris Holtmann
I don't believe in endemic attitudes in sports. Let me rephrase that: I try really hard not to believe in endemic attitudes in sports. By which I mean the idea of a clutch gene in certain athletes, or that specific college sports programs are forever doomed/blessed by universal karma, or that entire geographical locations are somehow cursed.
