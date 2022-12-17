ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville Record & Landmark

Appleby, Wake Forest upend No. 14 Duke 81-70 in ACC play

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest had survived close games this season, even twice winning on a last-second shot. It was enough to have coach Steve Forbes deliver a message that resonated before playing No. 14 Duke. “Don't play to survive," Forbes said. "Play to win.”. The Demon Deacons...
Statesville Record & Landmark

UNCG records record-setting victory over Warren Wilson

UNC Greensboro set a record for field goals made and nearly eclipsed a school record for most points in a single game in a 120-48 smashing of Warren Wilson on Sunday. The Spartans (6-6) hit 45 field goals to set one mark for the highest single-game scoring output in the school’s NCAA Division I history. They were one basket short of the school scoring record set against Piedmont Bible College on Dec. 12, 1983.
