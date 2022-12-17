Read full article on original website
Related
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly clear Tuesday afternoon and evening
TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds will continue to thin out during the afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies by sunset. Temperatures climb into the lower 50s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 30s by Wednesday morning. WEDNESDAY: Clouds gradually return to the area during...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Snow Thursday, here’s the latest
We've been keeping a very close eye on Thursday's arctic storm for several days. Now that it is only a couple of days away we are getting a good idea of its impacts.
KATV
Wind chill watches issued ahead of coldest December temperatures since 1989
Wind chill watches have been issued for many Arkansas counties in the northern half of the state for Thursday and Friday. These will be upgraded to wind chill warnings in advance of an arctic cold front. Some locations may see their coldest temperatures in the month of December since 1989. The arctic front will bring a sharply colder airmass during the day on Thursday with winds that could gust over 35 MPH and some wintry precipitation.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cold Monday with a few showers
MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with mostly cloudy skies and areas of light showers. Most of these will be focused over southern Arkansas, leaving much of the state just mostly cloudy and cold around midday. Temperatures start out in the upper 30s, then only reach about 40 at lunchtime.
Expect to see wind chills and bitter cold in Arkansas this week
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A chunk of Siberian air is coming to most of the Untied States as the official start of winter begins this week on Wednesday. Temperatures ahead of an arctic front will rise into the 40s and 50s Thursday morning. But don't be fooled, drastic changes will take place as the front slices through the state.
KHBS
Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
KATV
Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week
The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: We have a chance of light showers today; brutally cold weather is coming later this week
Light rain showers with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s are expected today. An isolated snow flurry is possible, but it will be inconsequential. There is a chance of a wintry mix Thursday and Thursday night. Overall totals will be low, but probably have an impact as they may very well impact travel Thursday night and Friday.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Arctic cold on the way next week
TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight tonight as clouds build into the area. Winds will stay on the calm side. TOMORROW: Slight rain chances will return to the forecast early Monday morning. A few areas could see some light snow mixed in with the rain on Monday morning mainly across northern Arkansas. Any accumulations will likely be on elevated and grassy surfaces, however, no major impacts are expected. Hit-or-miss cold rain showers are expected throughout the day, mainly across southern Arkansas. Temperatures will be on the cold side tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will stay on the calmer side as well.
mysaline.com
Winter starts on time Dec 22nd; Temps in single digits & snow possible
Temperatures are set to drop like a rock behind an Arctic cold front on Thursday. 🥶 Get ready for some of the coldest air Arkansas has seen in a while. There will also be some chances for ❄️ snow, beginning on Thursday. This is all according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock. Scroll down to see the Extended Daily Forecast.
Arkansans prepare for dropping temperatures
Cold temperatures are on the way, and prepping your home for the winter weather is very important.
Kansas snowstorm to arrive on first day of winter, dangerous wind chills
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A snow storm will move into the Sunflower State later this week as fall changes to winter, bringing with it a blast of arctic air. The Adjutant General’s Department put out a warning on Monday due to the imminent arrival of a winter storm system which will begin moving into Kansas on […]
Energy company warns of possible outages due to extreme winter weather
ARKANSAS, USA — With forecasts predicting below-freezing temperatures, high winds, and precipitation across the area, Southwestern Electric Power Co. is letting citizens in on some tips for withstanding the winter this year:. Plan ahead:. Develop a plan for you and your family. Decide now what you'll do if there's...
Winter weather expected this week in Arkansas | How to stay safe if traveling for the holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — With a winter storm on the horizon, concerns are growing over holiday travel in Arkansas. This comes during some of the busiest travel days of the year. AAA expects about 112 million Americans to travel the week of Christmas, making for a very busy week on the roads and skies. Officials say the biggest piece of advice for travelers is when you see winter weather, stay home if you can.
KATV
Dangerous cold, some snow possible in Arkansas this week
An arctic cold front will impact Arkansas later this week bringing the state the coldest December temperatures since 1989. A chance for snow will accompany the strong cold front. Precipitation will likely be light, but there may be enough moisture along the front to get snow. The most likely area...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet snowflakes are likely Monday
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. These clouds will act as a blanket and keep temperatures above freezing across most of Arkansas. I’m forecasting a low of 34° in Little Rock. The rain/snow mix should hold off until Monday Morning. MONDAY: Rain/snow will move in Monday morning. The precipitation...
Winterizing your car before frigid temps hit Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter is right around the corner, and with frigid temperatures come car problems. Experts have suggested getting ahead of single-digit temperatures and winterizing your car ahead of time so it's in good shape. "Everything affects a car when it's this cold," said Dee Coleman, owner of...
KHBS
Arkansas road and airport crews ramp up efforts ahead of potential winter weather
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thursday and Friday are the peak holiday travel days, according to XNA officials and the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Thursday and Friday are also peak days for potential winter weather. "You’ve got the potential for an inch or two of snow coming in Thursday and Friday,...
Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Arkansans looking protect against bursting pipes as temperatures start to plummet
While the temperatures outside are dropping, the chances your pipes will bust are rising.
Comments / 0