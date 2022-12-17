TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight tonight as clouds build into the area. Winds will stay on the calm side. TOMORROW: Slight rain chances will return to the forecast early Monday morning. A few areas could see some light snow mixed in with the rain on Monday morning mainly across northern Arkansas. Any accumulations will likely be on elevated and grassy surfaces, however, no major impacts are expected. Hit-or-miss cold rain showers are expected throughout the day, mainly across southern Arkansas. Temperatures will be on the cold side tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will stay on the calmer side as well.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO